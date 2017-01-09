Cam Newton finally explains why he wore those pants

When Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton showed up to Super Bowl Opening Night, it didn’t take long for NFL Network’s Deion Sanders to get the question everyone wanted to ask out of the way.

“What was going on with the Versace drawers you had on?”

Sanders, of course, was referring to the ridiculous/fantastic pants Newton wore on Sunday’s trip from Charlotte to San Francisco.

The pants heard round the world.

It didn’t take long before the $849 fashion statement was the talk of social media, and Sanders asked the question as he delivered an even jazzier pair of Versaces to Newton as a gift.

And now the "swag pants" Deion Sanders gave Cam Newton. https://t.co/XwfKNmXc9l pic.twitter.com/zpMioLl2PE — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 2, 2016

Newton checked the tag to make sure the new pants were the real deal and then answered the question about Sunday’s “drawers.”

“It’s Super Bowl 50,” Newton said. “The mantra of the colors are black and gold. The black and gold attire that I had in my closet was extremely limited. So I looked at my pants, and I said these are black and gold and these shoes are black and gold to tie along with the whole Super Bowl 50 black and gold.”

There you have it – how Cam changed the world from the inside of his closet.