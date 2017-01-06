Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is not Superman, but he shouldn’t have to be…

When the Carolina Panthers dropped to 6-10, a lot of questions began about the reigning MVP quarterback and his play. It is true, he certainly did regress in most statistical categories. However, compared to one of the most impressive individual seasons in a while, it would have been tough for any player to repeat. A lot of the team affected his regression and the Panthers should be looking to upgrade at other positions in order to compete for a Super Bowl.

Offensive Line Play

First and foremost, Ryan Kalil missed the last eight games of the season. The relationship between a quarterback is major, and Kalil, alongside Newton, was on the All-Pro team in 2015. Michael Oher only played in three games and while he and Mike Remmers were tackles in the Super Bowl, both could be upgraded in the hope of the protecting their quarterback.

Receiving Corps

While many expected Kelvin Benjamin to jump back in from ACL surgery and provide a huge threat

for Cam Newton, they were only somewhat right. He did bring in seven touchdowns but had a 53 percent catch rate on 118 targets. That was worse than Tedd Ginn, who only hauled in 56 percent while leading the team in drops. Then, there is Devin Funchess who only converted 39 percent of his targets. Funchess does not have the breakaway ability in the slot, or the physical ability for the outside on this stage. It is tough to argue reliability in his pass catchers.

Defense

The defense also had its lapses. They fell from second in defensive efficiency to 10th this season. Luke Kuechly missed six games, but it was that, combined with a lack of the pass rush early and a young secondary that made it more devastating and gave the Panthers an uphill battle.

2017

There is no doubt, Cam Newton should be looking to have a better season in 2017. However, the Panthers need to have a better offseason. They need to build around Newton, rather than expect him to provide his own protection, catch passes, and play defense. In the only two seasons Tom Brady won an MVP award, he did not win the Super Bowl. Super Bowls are a team award and when a team breaks down around a quarterback, it is easy for a quarterback to break down. The Panthers need to realize their short window of opportunity and build a team that doesn’t need an MVP season.

Mike Remmers and Tedd Ginn are free agents not needing to be retained on team friendly contracts thinking that Newton can elevate their play. Kawann Short and Mario Addison, on the other hand, deserve to be paid. A wide receiver such as DeSean Jackson, with a short incentive based contract would be intriguing for both parties. Knowing Newton’s tendency to throw deep, he is a massive upgrade and possible game changer in the passing game.

If not Jackson, they need to find deep threats and pass catchers. Carolina needs to replenish depth along the defensive line and if the rest of the team can stay healthy, they have a quarterback who can put them over the top. Now is the time to build around Superman, because he is only human.

