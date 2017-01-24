Calico Jack: Why the Oakland Raiders Should Extend Del Rio

With reports that the Oakland Raiders and Jack Del Rio will soon negotiate a contract extension, the franchise getting this deal done early is the right decision.

With the NFL playoffs spiraling towards what is sure to be a thrilling Super Bowl, fans of the 30 teams whose seasons are over can look forward to the 6th annual NFL Honors award show on February 4th. It bodes as an enjoyable silver lining to cap off seasons that might have been for many. For fans of the Oakland Raiders, this years awards should bring more excitement than usual, as the Raiders could be in store for multiple awards come Super Bowl Eve.

Khalil Mack is in close contention for Defensive Player of the Year alongside Denver counterpart Von Miller. Derek Carr is also a dark horse MVP candidate. Unfortunately for Derek, the voting deadline was before the wildcard matchup with Houston, a contest that brutally underscored his significance as a player and leader to the Raiders. That said, thanks to analyst Adam Schein, we know Derek has received at least one vote.

Another award that the Raiders are in contention to bring home is for Coach of the Year. After a thrilling year that saw the Raiders return to the postseason for the first time in 14 years, Del Rio has certainly garnered attention as a strong candidate for the award. Del Rio is in line with some stiff (albeit, respectable) competition from the likes of Jason Garret and Dan Quinn, the former enjoying a “triplets” renaissance of sorts in Dallas whilst the latter has steered the Falcons to home field advantage in the NFC championship.

It’s this recognition that should form the bedrock of the argument as to why the Raiders should hand coach Jack Del Rio a well deserved extension. Del Rio has been instrumental in guiding the Raiders back to the playoffs, and his exciting brand of leadership and elevation of the locker room maturity is reflective of a coach who knows how to get the very best out of his men.

Del Rio’s contention itself speaks volumes about not only his efforts this past season, but the respect he commands around the league. Even with the likes of John Madden, Tom Flores and Jon Gruden at the forefront, the Raiders have never had a coach win the AP Coach of the Year award in the league’s history.

Del Rio could well be the first. And with news that the team will soon be in talks to extend his deal, here is why getting the extension done early is the right move.

The Raiders Resurgence

The three coaches mentioned above as favorites for the award (Bill Bellichick is whispered in some circles too mind you, and is an exception to this rule) have all been instrumental in turning around the fortunes of their franchises. Garrett recovered from a 4-12 season in 2015 to post the best record in the NFC. Likewise, Quinn guided the Falcons to the playoffs after rebounding from a January spent at home last year. In fact, the Falcons started 5-0 last season before tumbling.

That said, neither of these coaches have orchestrated a franchise revival to the likes of which Del Rio has done. The year before they were 4-12, Garrett’s men were 12-4. The Falcons rise is as much due to Matt Ryan’s career year as it is Quinn’s leadership or defensive acumen.

Conversely, Del Rio’s turnaround of the Raiders is one that was 14 years in the making. He took over a team that was synonymous with the NFL basement and started rebuilding by changing the culture. Simple aesthetics that Del Rio brought in, like a new weight room to replace the old, dilapidated one, accompanied by new practice fields and an in-house chef and catering team specifically purposed with nourishing the players, went a long way in establishing a culture change. It not only raised the standards for the players on the roster, but the changes to the facility Del Rio spearheaded made Oakland a much more desirable free agent destination.

Del Rio’s eye for details in regards to these additions to the facility demonstrate his profound understanding of what makes a team tick. Del Rio has been vocal about what he learned from his time in Jacksonville, and what he’d do differently. There is no doubt the man has a tremendous understanding of the perimeter factors that lead to a team’s success, especially in regards to keeping his players happy and well looked after whilst on site.

The Player’s Coach

Furthermore, Del Rio’s relationship with his players speaks of a man who knows how to get the best out of his guys, and someone who could bond with and inspire a group of men who sorely needed it. Paul Gutierrez of ESPN wrote just last month of the coaching dichotomy that was apparent between Del Rio’s way, and the coaches the Silver and Black had before. Gutierrez lists Taiwan Jones as saying:

“When Dennis Allen was here, I can’t remember too many conversations we had,” Jones said. “I mean, we spoke, but it was real short. With Jack, we joke around, we talk, and I know how he feels about me … that’s big. Something as small as that, it makes a difference for players.”

Del Rio has also brought a culture of accountability and honesty to Oakland. One of the features of his leadership so far has been the implementation of “Tell the Truth Tuesdays.” An opportunity for the player’s themselves to have a forum in which they can be honest and open about their thoughts on the previous week’s matchup without fear of punishment. It’s a process that has certainly led to a player group that feels their opinions are valued by an experienced and motivated head coach.

Del Rio is a former player himself, and thats something that has endeared him to the Raiders locker room. He’s been through the rigors of the game, was a Pro Bowl selection at linebacker himself, and therefore can empathize with his players on a level some coaches can’t.

Jack’s experience playing in the NFL, combined with a childhood and adolescence as a Raiders fan (his parents have owned season tickets for more than a decade) created a potent combination of a coach with experience, passion and motivation for the sport and his men. A combination that has lifted one of the NFL’s most moribund franchises out of the miry clay, and placed them among the top tier in a staggeringly short space of time.

BlackJack Del Rio

Del Rio’s coaching prowess come Sundays has been evident since the beginning of the season. It speaks to a coach that is confident in both his knowledge of the game and confidence in his players. From Week 1, this has been abundantly clear. In the final moments of the Raiders season opener against the Saints, Derek Carr marched the team down the field with a game-tying score to Seth Roberts.

Rather than tie the game with an extra-point kick and have his already tired and lackluster defense possibly face Drew Brees’ potent offense again in overtime, Del Rio rolled the dice. With determination and calmness etched in his face, he stuck up two fingers to indicate he wanted the win. He wanted the win here, he wanted it now.

Thus, with a fade to Michael Crabtree, Del Rio’s reputation as not specifically a gambler like “Riverboat Ron” Rivera, but as a cool, swaggered ballsy coach was born. When ESPN questioned the statistical chances of that decision post game, Del Rio sprinkled some more swagger onto the delicious moment:

Good thing ESPN isn't coaching the Raiders https://t.co/X6tB1YlZ4d — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) September 11, 2016

Aside from that moment, Del Rio was one of the more successful coaches in the league when it came to challenging calls on the field, especially earlier in the season. In fact, many felt that he shouldn’t have been charged with a timeout against the Chargers in Week 5 when he “unsuccussfully” challenged whether Amari Cooper caught a touchdown grab in the back of the end zone.

The questionable diction used by the referee’s in explaining the initial penalty on the play led to Del Rio (rightfully) challenging, when a proper explanation of the call and rule basis behind the referee’s decision, would have dissuaded him.

The Call

During a season in which the Raiders future location hang tentatively in the balance, Jack Del Rio has done a masterful job in leading the former basement dweller Oakland Raiders back to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Not just any turnaround, mind you, but a 12-4 record that seats Oakland among the top 5 teams in the NFL (by record) this past season.

JDR’s emphatic leadership style and playing experience has endeared him to his players in such a way that is rare to find in the league. His passion for the game and insatiable love for his childhood team has made him a joy to watch, fiery at the right times, calm and collected when need be, especially in the clutch.

Above all, his ability to motivate his players to become real, actual contenders that teams fear to play, together with a creation of a culture of toughness, professionalism, honesty and accountability makes him the ideal man to lead the Raiders in the future, and most likely back to the Super Bowl.

Del Rio’s captaining of the Raiders ship has no doubt been instrumental in the process of Del Rio’s own coined term, the Raiders “Return to Greatness”. For these reasons, the wisest thing the front office can do is extend Del Rio’s contract and look towards a Super Bowl title.

