Report: Browns still investigating Caleb Brantley battery allegations

The Cleveland Browns are still investigating the battery allegations against Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, who they selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network.

Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown said the charges against Brantley are “concerning” and would not keep him, if something came up.

“This may not be something we can get comfortable with,” Brown said.

Brantley is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly knocking a woman unconscious in April. According to a police report, Brantley argued with the victim and then punched her in the face after she pushed him. She suffered several dental injuries that required a root canal to repair. Video of the incident was obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

