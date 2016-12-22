Buffalo Bills: Week by Week Box Scores and Analysis

Here’s a look at every box score this season, starting with Week 1 and ending with Week 15. How well have the Buffalo Bills done by the quarter?

As we prepare for our Week 16 battle against the Miami Dolphins, let’s take a look back at how the Buffalo Bills fared their 14 games so far. It’s crazy how close they’ve come in most of their losses, which goes to show how close this team was to the playoffs.

Sitting at 7-7, it’s safe to say that if we had just won two of the games that ended in a loss, we would have a very good chance at making the playoffs. Although that’s not the case, it’s hard to be completely disappointed in this season.

With some smart decisions this offseason, we could easily see the Bills in the playoffs next season.

Before we dive into the box scores, I want to throw some numbers at you:

The Bills have played in 56 quarters this season. They’ve scored in 47 of them. (84%)

The Bills have allowed opponents to score in 43/56 quarters. (77%)

In 8 of our 14 games, the Bills scored in all four quarters of the game.

The Bills have allowed teams to score in all four quarters in six of the 14 games.

Just because I love saying this, the Buffalo Bills allowed the Patriots to score a total of 0 points in Week 4.

Let’s get started with the box scores, beginning with our two-game losing streak to start the year. This will give you a good idea of where the Bills went wrong this season.

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Ravens 3 7 0 3 13 Bills 0 7 0 0 7

The Buffalo Bills only scored one touchdown in their season opener and went scoreless in three quarters. Terrible execution. However, the Bills wouldn’t see a game like that for the rest of the season.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Offensive and Defensive Grades

Top Performers

Week 2 vs. New York Jets

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bills 7 3 14 7 31 Jets 6 14 7 10 37

If the Bills would’ve won their first two games of the season, they would be in the playoffs this season. They were two we definitely should’ve won and the fact that we lost by 6 points in each game made it even more heartbreaking.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Offensive and Defensive Grades

Live Game Thread

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bills 10 7 13 3 33 Cardinals 0 7 6 5 18

Big second half by the defense/special teams vs. the Cardinals helped seal a victory for Buffalo. In third quarter, Aaron Williams gets 53-yard touchdown off fumble and Carson Palmer throws 4 interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Four Takeaways

Summary

Week 4 vs. New England Patriots

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 Bills 7 6 3 0 16

If the Buffalo Bills had scored in the fourth quarter, they would have scored in twelve straight quarters — three games. Instead, that number stopped at 11, which is still impressive. Especially considering they would go on an even longer run directly following it.

Offensive and Defensive Grades

Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Rams 3 10 3 3 19 Bills 7 9 7 7 30

Another touchdown by the defense, two touchdown throws by Tyrod Taylor and 150 yards from McCoy are some of the highlights of this game. It was their third straight victory and gave them a winning record through five games.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Top Performers

Week 6 vs. San Francisco 49ers

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bills 7 10 7 21 45 49ers 3 10 0 3 16

One thing was for certain before this game started, Buffalo fans hate Colin Kaepernick. A big fourth quarter helped the Bills seal the deal and avoid embarrassment for the fans. It was a nice win for the team’s fourth in a row. Unfortunately, the streak would end there.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Offensive and Defensive Grades

Summary

Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Dolphins 3 3 8 14 28 Bills 3 7 7 8 25

Winning streak gets snapped in a game that was lost by three points. A better fourth quarter would’ve gave us a victory, but Kenny Stills had a 66-yard TD catch and the Dolphins also had a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. We scored with 14 seconds left, which wasn’t enough time to get the ball back and kick a field goal.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Offensive and Defensive Grades

Top Performers

Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bills 3 7 7 8 25 Patriots 14 10 14 3 41

We met the Patriots for the second time, this game at home. Tom Brady was hard to stop and threw three touchdowns on the Bills, helping the Patriots ease to a 16-point victory. This was also the most points the Bills allowed in a single game this year.

Three Takeaways

Offensive and Defensive Grades

Week 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Seahawks 7 21 0 3 31 Bills 14 3 0 8 25

Monday Night Football didn’t go that well for Buffalo. A lot of people credited the loss to bad refs, but the Bills had a chance to win it late in the game either way. If Buffalo had scored in the third quarter, they would’ve continued their streak of consecutive quarters with at least one score. That streak stopped at 19 consecutive quarters — they had a streak of 11 previous to this one.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Summary

Let’s move on to the second half of the season, starting with the bye week.

Week 10 vs. BYE

The Bills had a major injury vs. the Seahawks and were left with a hole to fill at center after losing Eric Wood to a broken leg. The Bills would end up going with Ryan Groy the rest of the way. Sitting at 4-5, people started to wonder the status of this team and whether they would make the playoffs.

They would need a big second half to the season.

Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

VS. 1 2 3 4 T 6 6 0 0 12 Bills 7 3 3 3 16

It was an iffy start after the Bills’ bye week, but they squeaked out a 16-12 victory over the Bengals. They shut Cinci out in the second half, which was key to holding them off. The field goal in the third quarter won it for the Bills. They evened up their record at 5-5.

Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bills 0 6 14 8 28 Jaguars 7 0 7 7 21

Their second straight victory gave the Bills a winning record once again. They started to make a push for the playoffs, but were facing the Raiders and Steelers next. Much like the first two games of the season, the Bills would’ve been in the playoffs with a victory over the next two games.

Week 13 vs. Oakland Raiders

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Raiders 3 6 14 15 38 3 7 14 0 24

It was a pretty even game for three quarters, but much like the Bills did to the 49ers in Week 6, a strong fourth quarter by the Raiders gave Buffalo a loss. The Bills had a couple lost drives late in the game, which turned out to be an interception and fumble by Tyrod Taylor. The Bills were outscored 15-0 in the fourth quarter.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Week 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bills 0 7 0 13 20 Steelers 7 7 7 6 27

If the game against the Raiders wasn’t a must-win, this one was. A strong fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Bills, losing by a single touchdown. Two interceptions for the Bills’ defense in the first half were surprising, one coming on the first drive of the game. Unfortunately, Le’Veon Bell tore it up with 236 yards rushing and 3 TD. The Bills’ playoff chances dropped off dramatically.

Week 15 vs. Cleveland Browns

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bills 10 7 7 9 33 Browns 3 0 10 0 13

The Buffalo Bills regained a little bit of confidence vs. the Cleveland Browns last Sunday in a 33-13 home victory. McCoy passed the 1,000 yard mark on the season and the Bills set a new franchise record with 27 rushing touchdowns this season. Although it was against a winless team, it was a good all-around team win for the Buffalo.

Highlights, Stats and Reactions

Charles Clay Shows Out

Record-Breaking Running

Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 17 vs. New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills will end their regular season vs. the New York Jets and after the embarrassing play by our defensive backs in Week 2, they will be looking for some revenge. With a win vs. the Dolphins, the Bills will have a chance at a 9-7 season — which is an improvement from last year. With a loss vs. the Dolphins, the Bills will be fighting for a .500 record.

Both games are must-win for Buffalo.

What was your favorite game this season and what are your predictions for Week 16 and 17?

This article originally appeared on