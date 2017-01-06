Buffalo Bills, Tyrod Taylor and the $27.5 Million Question

Tyrod Taylor could be on his way to become extremely rich for having a sports hernia. There’s big question marks surrounding him and a $27.5 million dollar injury guarantee in his contract.

Normally, Tyrod Taylor is running away from defenders in the pocket. By March 12, 2017, he could be running to the bank with an extremely large paycheck. On Thursday, Taylor underwent a sports hernia surgery. The estimated recovery time for that type of operation is six-to-ten weeks.

Not only do the Buffalo Bills have to search for a new head coach, but they also have to make a decision on their quarterback. The decision by the Buffalo Bills regarding Taylor has to be made by the third day of the league year. That day is March 12, 2017 and that’s roughly eight weeks after Taylor’s surgery. If he’s not fully recovered, they have to pay him $27.5 million dollars in injury guarantees.

Primarily, those injury guarantees are if Taylor can’t play football for the 2017 season. Easy enough for him, he could just sit out this next season. In the long run, he would be hurting his chances at playing again, as teams will be interested in his services for the 2017 season, and wouldn’t be as eager to sign him after not playing for a full season.

One thing that could save the Buffalo Bills would be the NFL management council. They could view the wording of Taylor’s contract, and decide that he has to pass a physical before he gets the money for the injury guarantee. If he passes, he doesn’t get the $27.5 million. If he fails, then he will get the $27.5 million.

There’s much belief that the Buffalo Bills organization is high on rookie quarterback Cardale Jones. However, he got to play against the New York Jets in the season finale and let’s just say, his performance was more than underwhelming. Additionally, there will be a whole new coaching staff in Buffalo who may not feel the same about Jones as the previous regime.

Either way, this will be an extremely long off-season for the Buffalo Bills and their fan base. Not only is general manager Doug Whaley lead the charge for a new head coach, but also make a decision at quarterback.

Then again, the Buffalo Bills own the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Is this where they trade back in the first round like they did in 2013 to take a question mark of a quarterback like EJ Manuel? There’s a lot of question marks regarding the Buffalo Bills but none bigger than Tyrod Taylor and his $27.5 million dollar question.

