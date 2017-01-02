Report: Bills’ Sammy Watkins to have another surgery on broken left foot

Bills wideout Sammy Watkins will have a second surgery on his broken left foot, Tim Graham of The Buffalo News reports.

The 23-year-old told reporters over the weekend that he was thinking about not having surgery, but apparently reversed course on that decision.

Watkins had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot over the off-season, and returned in training camp only to be sidelined in Week 3. He was then placed on injured reserve in October and played the last six games of the season.

The fourth overall pick in 2014 caught just 28 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns this season after a breakout 2015 campaign.

