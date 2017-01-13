Buffalo Bills’ Richie Incognito Headed to Second Straight Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl will welcome back Buffalo Bills’ left guard Richie Incognito for the second straight season.

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that the Buffalo Bills will see two of their players in the Pro Bowl this year. It was a drop from their four Pro Bowlers a year ago — Eric Wood, Richie Incognito, Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills announced that one more player will be added to the Pro Bowl roster — Richie Incognito. After originally being named an alternate for the Pro Bowl, Incognito will take the place of Baltimore Ravens’ guard Marshal Yanda.

The announcement is definitely well-deserved after being the most reliable part of the Bills’ offensive line — the same offensive line that has paved the way for the best rushing attack in the NFL. Buffalo finished the season with the most rushing yards(1,630 yards), yards per carry (5.1 avg), touchdowns (29) and yards per game (164.4 yards).

They did all of that with the second-most rushing attempts on the season. The Buffalo Bills‘ 29 rushing touchdowns set a franchise record that was originally 26 touchdowns — set in 1976.

On an offensive line that saw their starting left tackle miss 5 games this season, center miss the last 7 games and right tackle prove that he isn’t the right man for the job, you have to appreciate what Incognito has done for this team.

Not missing a game all season is something this team could use more of and with Incognito giving his all every play of the season, his Pro Bowl honor makes a lot of sense. This will be Richie Incognito‘s second consecutive year making the Pro Bowl and his third year of his career — he made the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins in 2012.

Congratulations Richie Incognito! Make Buffalo proud, as usual.

Which Bills’ player do you think should’ve made the Pro Bowl? Leave your comments below!

This article originally appeared on