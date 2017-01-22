Buffalo Bills Receive Salary Cap Credit for Dareus’ Suspension

The Buffalo Bills will be receiving a solid amount of a salary cap credit for the 4 games Marcell Dareus missed to suspension.

Nearly a month before the 2016 regular season started, the Buffalo Bills learned that their star defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was facing a 4-game suspension after testing positive for marijuana. Since then, Dareus has done everything in his power to make it up to the organization and fanbase.

Fans began to grow very frustrated with Dareus when the news came out and it became even more frustrating when the Bills lost their first two games of the season — two very close games that Dareus could’ve been the difference maker in.

Because of that suspension, the Buffalo Bills will be receiving a salary cap credit, which will total $1.875 million — according to Sal Capaccio. It doesn’t make up for what he did and how it effected this team throughout the season, but that doesn’t mean it won’t help this offseason and moving forward.

The nearly $2 million will be helpful in bringing back some of our unrestricted free agents this offseason, or more like one of them. The Buffalo Bills will have a chance to get a little bit more extra cap space if some players decide to renegotiate their contracts — due to injury or poor performance.

After the suspension was handed to Marcell Dareus by the league, the Buffalo Bills released quite the statement:

“We are very disappointed Marcell chose to put himself first, before his teammates, coaches, the rest of the organization, and fans through his recent actions,” the Bills said in a statement. “From ownership down we have made it clear his behavior is unacceptable. We will continue to take the necessary steps to work with him in order that he adheres to the policies set forth by our league.”

Marcell Dareus responded well and started his own season of giving back to the community. It all started when Halloween came around the corner. As I wrote a couple of months ago:

“Dareus took the afternoon to give candy as well as customized sailor hats for the kids at the Masten and William C. Baird BCG Clubhouses — which totaled over 70 kids living below the poverty line in Buffalo. Not only was it thoughtful of Dareus, but it shows how much this community really means to him and the Buffalo Bills.”

Next was Thanksgiving, when Dareus gave back to the Buffalo community as well as his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. As Dareus put it:

“It’s always important to give back, but especially during this time of year. I try to stay as connected as possible to the community in Buffalo and my first home, in Birmingham, so it’s extremely important to be able to help in both places. I know what it’s like to want things that you can’t have this time of year and I’m just glad I can do what I can.”

Most recently was his 2nd Annual Christmas Party, which provided 150 children in the community with a special holiday celebration. Marcell Dareus even dressed up as Santa and handed out presents to the children.

“This is an annual event for me now and I’m happy to be giving back to Buffalo, a community I now consider my second home,” said Dareus. “I remember growing up and we went to places like the YMCA to receive a Christmas gift too. I’m grateful for those who looked out for me and my siblings. Now I’m more than happy to make it possible for lots of other less fortunate kids in the city to experience the same joy. I know it makes a difference and brings a brighter Christmas for them too.”

On another note, one Bills’ player took money out of his pocket to reward other members of the team on a good season. That player was LeSean McCoy and he gave quite the gift to his offensive lineman.

Do you think Marcell Dareus should restructure his contract for all the games he missed this season?

