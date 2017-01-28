Buffalo Bills Re-Sign Veteran Safety Colt Anderson

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that the team has re-signed veteran safety Colt Anderson, although the terms weren’t disclosed.

The Buffalo Bills had major safety issues in 2016. Not only did they suffer injuries galore, but the players that should’ve stepped up didn’t. Due to that, the safety position has become a key focus this offseason.

On Friday, the team announced their first attempt at healing the safety position when they re-signed veteran Colt Anderson. It’s a name familiar to Bills’ fans after he originally signed with the team last offseason — a one year, $840,000 contract.

The terms to the new deal have not been disclosed by the team yet.

Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills didn’t see too much of him last season due to a hand and foot injury. He only played two games all season, Week 4 vs. the Patriots and Week 5 vs. the Rams, combining for a total of 27 snaps — all on special teams.

Anderson recorded 2 special teams tackles vs. the Rams, his only two tackles on the season.

The Bills’ re-signing him probably won’t draw a lot of attention from the fans. In fact, it might even make them upset that it’s the first of their 24 free agents they’ve signed. Don’t worry, though, it won’t cost a lot and he could be a good asset to this team — whether it’s on special teams or as a safety.

I’m sure he’ll have a chance to prove his worth as a safety, meaning he will only see time there if he deserves it.

Colt Anderson has been in the league for 7 years, entering his 8th total and 2nd with the Buffalo Bills. His first stint in the NFL came as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2014, after 4 years with Philly, Anderson moved to the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons. Then he signed with the Bills in 2016.

Anderson also spent two years with the Vikings before his stint in Philadelphia, but he didn’t see any action with Minnesota.

In the four years with the Eagles and two years with the Colts, Anderson played 77 games and recorded a total of 104 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interceptions, 4 passes defended and 2 stuffs. His veteran presence will add value in the locker room.

I’m sure this signing will start a series of re-signings soon. With the amount of holes on the Buffalo Bills’ roster, there’s a lot of work to do.

Who do you want to see the Buffalo Bills sign next? Leave your comments below!

