Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Colt Anderson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have re-signed safety and special teams contributor Colt Anderson.

Anderson is back with the Bills despite being limited to just two games last season due to injuries.

He missed the first three games with a foot injury, and was then placed on the season-ending injured reserve list after being sidelined by an arm injury in 30-19 win at Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

The Bills signed Anderson in free agency last offseason to provide veteran depth to their defense and special teams. He has seven seasons of NFL experience, and previously played for Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL