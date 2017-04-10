LeSean McCoy calls Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso a ‘bum’

Back in 2015, the Bills and Eagles agreed to a wildly surprising trade. Philadelphia sent star running back LeSean McCoy to the Bills for Kiko Alonso, who was a young playmaker at linebacker.

Fast-forward two years and McCoy doesn’t seem to be a fan of the guy Philly traded him for. As pointed out by New York Upstate, McCoy called Alonso a “bum” on Instagram Sunday after the linebacker posted this photo.

El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes A post shared by Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

McCoy’s comments were as follows, telling Alonso to take him off his page.

Both Alonso and McCoy have had success with their new teams. McCoy has rushed for 2,162 yards and 16 touchdowns in Buffalo, making the Pro Bowl both seasons. Alonso, after a disastrous, brief stint in Philadelphia, has found a home in Miami as the team’s middle linebacker.

He had 115 tackles and two interceptions in 2016, starting 15 games as he proved he can stay healthy. Alonso also landed a four-year, $28.9 million deal from the Dolphins this offseason.

You can bet there will be some added motivation the first time Miami and Buffalo square off in 2017.