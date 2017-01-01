Buffalo Bills give New York Jets points on kickoff (Video)

The Buffalo Bills mailed it in during their Week 17 game against the New York Jets. They couldn’t even receive a kickoff correctly, giving the Jets points.

One could argue that maybe the Buffalo Bills should have waited a week to fire head coach Rex Ryan. Buffalo had its mind made up on getting rid of Ryan and his brother defensive coordinator Rob Ryan after Week 16’s overtime loss to the rival Miami Dolphins to be eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC.

So Buffalo went with Anthony Lynn as the interim head coach with E.J. Manuel as the starting quarterback, benching Tyrod Taylor in Week 17’s road game against the New York Jets. What could go wrong?

The Bills completely mailed in their Week 17 game against the Jets. They had already surrendered another Nick Folk field goal to be down 23-3 to the Jets late. Then something you’ll never see a good football team do happened on the ensuing kickoff.

The Bills didn’t even bother to field the ensuing kickoff. New York recovered it in the Buffalo end zone for six points. Another Folk PAT would make it 30-3 Jets.

This wasn’t a punt. The Bills return team had to realize they needed to secure the kickoff to regain possession. What we saw was a 65-yard onside kick. That’s one way to rationalize that debacle of a special teams play.

Buffalo would score on its next possession in complete garbage time to make it 30-10 Jets. That would be the final score. Sunday was a trial run to see if Lynn could be the next head coach for the Bills. His team was outclassed by the highly dysfunctional Jets.

That loss was not a good look for Lynn as he pushes for a head coaching vacancy. In typical Bills’ fashion, they actually looked worse than the Jets. New York completes the season sweep of Buffalo to improve to 5-11, while Buffalo bottoms out at 7-9.

