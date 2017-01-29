Buffalo Bills: Final Results/Stats From the 2017 Pro Bowl

The Buffalo Bills had 5 players representing them on the field for the Pro Bowl. How did they do?

With the Pro Bowl now complete, we are one week away from the biggest game of the whole year — the Super Bowl. While the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots prepare for the big day, let’s take a look back at the 5 Buffalo Bills we saw in the Pro Bowl game.

Originally, the Bills only had two players that made the Pro Bowl — LeSean McCoy and Lorenzo Alexander. 7 other players were listed as alternates: Richie Incognito, Kyle Williams, Stephon Gilmore, Tyrod Taylor, Brandon Tate, Zach Brown and Jerome Felton.

As the Super Bowl grew closer, most of the Bills’ alternates got the call to the Pro Bowl to replace other players that couldn’t partake in the event. After McCoy announced he wouldn’t attend, the Bills announced that Incognito, Williams, Tyrod Taylor (who can’t play), Gilmore and Brown all got the call.

Brandon Tate and Jerome Felton were left off the list as alternates.

AFC 20 NFC 13

That brought us to Sunday, with Alexander, Incognito, Brown, Williams and Gilmore all suited up. Let’s go through a quick recap of how they performed against some of the best players in the league.

LG Richie Incognito – 3rd Appearance

Richie Incognito wasn’t seen on the first offensive drive, but was out there on the second one. He was seen throughout the game quite often.

The AFC’s run game struggled throughout, but the pass game steadily kept them ahead of the NFC. Without LeSean McCoy and Le’Veon Bell, the AFC only combined for yards. Jay Ajayi, who replaced McCoy, led the way with 7 carries for 18 yards and DeMarco Murray added in 8 yards off 5 carries.

Richie Incognito represented the Buffalo Bills well all Pro Bowl week and is always a force to be reckoned with.

CB Stephon Gilmore – 1st Appearance

Stephon Gilmore had two big chances at an interception when the NFC got close to the endzone in the first quarter. He had a one-on-one with Odell Beckam Jr. and one with Dez Bryant. Both throws were off target, but Dak Prescott noticeably targeted Gilmore early on.

About 6 minutes into the second quarter, Stephon Gilmore intercepted Drew Brees’ pass into the endzone. Brees was targeting Odell Beckham Jr. It was a good comeback after Gilmore allowed a 15-yard catch to Dez Bryant earlier in the quarter.

Stephon Gilmore didn’t really do much the rest of the game, finishing with just one pass defended — the interception in the second quarter.

DL Kyle Williams – 5th Appearance

Kyle Williams was first seen on the NFC’s second offensive drive. He didn’t record any stats in the first quarter, but I saw him out there putting in effort and contributing to a nice goal-line stop that was finished by Zach Brown.

Kyle Williams was seen out there hustling hard from time to time. Much like he did all season for the Bills, he made his presence felt on the field — despite not really showing it on the stat sheet. He didn’t finish with a single tackle, but don’t let that fool you.

Kyle Williams deserved to be out there and showed that he was having fun doing it.

LB Lorenzo Alexander – 2nd Appearance

Lorenzo Alexander was the only Buffalo Bills‘ player I saw on the first drive — both offense and defense. He had a nice special teams play in the first quarter and finished the quarter with a single tackle.

By the end of the second quarter, it was clear that Lorenzo Alexander would play most of the game. He finished the first half with 6 tackles (4 solo tackles) and one pass defended.

Lorenzo Alexander was seen all over the field causing havoc pretty much the whole time. Even as the game winded down to the final two minutes, Lorenzo Alexander was out there stopping plays with Zach Brown. He finished with 8 tackles (6 solo) and one interception.

There was a play with a minute and a half left in the game where Lorenzo Alexander tackled Jimmy Graham, who didn’t seem to like the hit. There was a bit of chatter and a flag handed to Alexander for the hit. In my opinion, it was a nice hit.

Then, with just over a minute left in the game, Kirk Cousins (NFC) threw an interception to Lorenzo Alexander, who ran it back to about half field before throwing a lateral pass to Aqib Talib, who brought the ball into the red zone.

It was a typical play that comes from Alexander late in the game. It was also good revenge for Alexander after the chatter from Graham — the ball that Alexander caught was tipped by Graham.

Alexander proved that he belonged on that Pro Bowl roster and I would be excited to see him return to the Buffalo Bills next season.

LB Zach Brown – 1st Appearance

Zach Brown was making the most of his opportunity in the Pro Bowl. He wasn’t seen until the second drive, but managed to lead the AFC in tackles after the first quarter with 3 total tackles — all solo.

Brown continued to do what he does best all game long, often seen out there with Alexander — making plays, of course. He finished the first half with 4 tackles (3 solo).

In the second half, Zach Brown would add two more tackles to his Pro Bowl total, finishing with 7 tackles (6 solo). Much like Alexander, Brown proved he belonged on that Pro Bowl roster.

Let’s take a look at the full stats from the Pro Bowl game that was played on Sunday.

It was an exciting game to watch to say the least. Here’s a look at how everyone performed from both conferences.

The Buffalo Bills were represented pretty well at the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.

Richie Incognito was seen often on the offensive end and there was usually at least two Buffalo Bills‘ defenders out there pretty much the whole game.

In the end, the AFC would come out victorious over the NFC with a final score of 20-13. The game came down to the final minutes, with the AFC winning by a TD with 3 minutes remaining.

Let’s take a look at how the AFC’s players finished on the stat sheet.

AFC Statistics

Passing

Andy Dalton – 10/12, 100 yards, TD, INT, 3 sacks, fumble

Alex Smith – 6/8, 74 yards, TD

Philip Rivers – 7/11, 59 yards, 4 sacks

Dustin Colquitt – 1/1, 7 yards

Rushing

Jay Ajayi – 7 carries, 18 yards

Kyle Juszczyk – 3 carries, 8 yards

DeMarco Murray – 5 carries, 8 yards

Andy Dalton – 2 carries, -1 yards

Receiving

T.Y. Hilton – 5 catches, 58 yards, 8 targets

Kyle Juszczyk – 5 catches, 43 yards, 5 targets

Demaryius Thomas – 2 catches, 37 yards, 3 targets

Travis Kelce – 3 catches, 36 yards, TD, 4 targets

Delanie Walker – 2 catches, 35 yards, TD, 2 targets

Jay Ajayi – 5 catches, 14 yards, 5 targets

Tyreek Hill – 1 catch, 9 yards, 2 targets, fumble

Emmanuel Sanders – 1 catch, 8 yards, 2 targets

Defense

D.J. Alexander – 9 tackles, 7 solo

Lorenzo Alexander – 8 tackles, 6 solo, 2 passes defended, INT

Zach Brown – 7 tackles, 6 solo

Von Miller – 4 tackles, 3 solo, sack, pass defended

Geno Atkins – 3 tackles, one solo, 2 sacks, one tackle for loss

Stephon Gilmore – INT

Kicking

Justin Tucker – 2/2 FG, 2/2 XP

Punting

Dustin Colquitt – 4 punts, 193 yards, 48.3 avg.

Punt Returning

Tyreek Hill – 3 returns, 49 yards

Now let’s move on to the NFC.

NFC Statistics

Passing

Kirk Cousins – 14/20, 158 yards, INT, 2 sacks

Drew Brees – 10/19, 112 yards, TD, INT

Dak Prescott – 7/13, 52 yards

Rushing

Jordan Howard – 5 carries, 21 yards

Ezekiel Elliott – 8 carries, 20 yards

Mike Tolbert – 1 carry, 3 yards

Landon Collins – 1 carry, 1 yard

Receiving

Odell Beckham Jr. – 6 catches, 93 yards, 10 targets

Doug Baldwin – 3 catches, 67 yards, TD, 4 targets

Dez Bryant – 5 catches, 59 yards, 9 targets

Jimmy Graham – 5 catches, 29 yards, 8 targets

Darren Sproles – 4 catches, 28 yards, 6 targets

Greg Olsen – 2 catches, 26 yards, 8 targets

Jordan Howard – 2 catches, 12 yards, 2 targets

Mike Tolbert – 2 catches, 5 yards, 2 targets

Ezekiel Elliott – 1 catch, 2 yards, 2 targets

Cordarrelle Patterson – 1 catch, 1 yard, 1 target

Defense

Everson Griffen – 8 tackles, 5 solo, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss

Thomas Davis – 6 tackles, 3 solo

Gerald McCoy – 4 tackles, 2 solo, one sack, one tackle for loss

Michael Bennett – 3 tackles, 2 solo, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss

Cliff Avril – 2 tackles, 2 solo, one sack, 2 tackles for loss

Richard Sherman: INT

Kicking

Matt Prater – 2/2 FG, 1/1 XP

Punting

Johnny Hekker – 4 punts, 184 yards, 46 avg.

Punt Returning

Dwayne Harris – 3 punt returns, 6 yards

With the Pro Bowl finished, we are one week away from the Super Bowl. That also means the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a string of signings soon.

Be ready.

What was your favorite moment from the Pro Bowl? Leave your comments below!

This article originally appeared on