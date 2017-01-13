Buffalo Bills Defense Facing Dramatic Facelift with McDermott In Charge

Sean McDermott will bring an entirely different scheme, meaning several big names could be out the door in Buffalo

While he would not commit to playing either a 4-3 or a 3-4 scheme, Bills head coach Sean McDermott brings a wealth of experience running defenses. A defensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Carolina, McDermott is best known for running the 4-3, and is a disciple of the legendary Jim Johnson.

With Rex Ryan leaving behind players best fit for a 3-4 scheme, McDermott must decide whether to stick with the status quo, or go with his specialty.

In his introductory press conference, McDermott said he would do what’s best for the team, and what’s best for his players. General manager Doug Whaley has control of the 53-man roster, but surely he will (or should) listen to the coach he just helped hire who’s an expert on defense.

First round pick Shaq Lawson has openly expressed his desire to play 4-3 defensive end, similar to the role he played at Clemson. Luckily, Adolphus Washington is also best served to play in a 4-3, except as a three technique defensive tackle playing over the guard. The transition into McDermott’s scheme should be smoother for Washington and Lawson than for others.

Veteran Kyle Williams also has experience playing in a 4-3, having previously worked as a defensive tackle before playing nose tackle. Williams can also be cut by the Bills, helping clear over $6 million in cap.

The biggest concern would be nose tackle Marcell Dareus, who recently signed a six-year deal worth nearly $100 million. Buffalo can not get out of his contract until 2019 without having to pay the majority of his contract. They could get by cutting him before 2018, but it’s a lot of money over a long period of time.

McDermott could attempt to use Dareus as a run-stuffing defensive tackle. No team will want to take on his contract unless Dareus is willing to restructure, which is highly unlikely given the size of his contract.

Luckily for McDermott there are several Panthers who are pending free agents, including Kawann Short, Charles Johnson, A.J. Klein, and Mario Addison.

Short would be a major addition for McDermott in Buffalo should Carolina chose not to franchise tag him. With Tyrod Taylor expected to come off the books, Buffalo can use that money to cover Short’s pending contract.

If Williams is released and Short is signed as a free agent, the Bills starting defensive line could look as follows: Shaq Lawson-Kawann Short-Marcell Dareus-Adolphus Washington.

At the linebacker position, different issues arise with a dramatic scheme change such as this one. Veteran Lorenzo Alexander has completed his one year deal, leaving three starting linebackers still on the Bills roster.

Finishing the second year of his five-year contract, Jerry Hughes has experience playing in a 4-3 as a defensive end. He acknowledged a desire to play outside linebacker, but can he in a 4-3 system?

Perhaps the team would try him as a WILL linebacker, where his primary concern is stopping the run, and if necessary, rush the quarterback.

Zach Brown is rated as the 17th-best linebacker at season’s end, and was projected to be a 4-3 outside linebacker coming into the NFL. Because Brown plays well in coverage, his role as a SAM linebacker could be cemented in McDermott’s scheme.

The final position will be the traditional MIKE linebacker could end up being former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland. Preston Brown may have to move or take a back seat, as Ragland’s ceiling as a player appears to be much higher.

McDermott could always look to draft his own guy on the front seven, and have a young guy he can personally mold and grow with in Buffalo. For now, this is what he has to work with should he make the projected scheme change.

With questions at quarterback, wide receiver, and across the defense, McDermott will have several challenges heading into his first season as an NFL head coach.

