Buffalo Bills: 6 Celebrities That Showed Love This Season

The Buffalo Bills had a couple of celebrity appearances at games this season and some that showed their love from afar.

The Buffalo Bills aren’t really known for having celebrity fans and definitely don’t find much time on the national media stage. With the small market the team has, I was actually surprised at the attention Buffalo received this season.

Sure, some of the attention came from a negative standpoint, but there was some good in there as well. In fact, we saw a good number of celebrities show the Buffalo Bills love this season, spanning from actors, NHL players, news anchors and Olympic athletes.

The season might not have gone as planned, but fans could sleep better knowing that these celebrities are stuck worrying about the same playoff drought that the Bills are currently in.

There’s six celebrities that I noticed this season showing the Buffalo Bills love and most of them even made time to catch a game this season.

Let’s start the countdown.

6. Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray — who many may know for his roles in One Tree Hill, A Cinderella Story and House of Wax — is no stranger to the WNY area. Murray went to Clarence High School and even played football while attending Clarence. He moved to Hollywood in 1999 to pursue his acting career, supporting himself through modeling at first.

He is often seen on social media sporting either the Buffalo Bills or Buffalo Sabres, usually finding time to catch a game or two every season. He was most recently seen at last month’s game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with his wife Sarah Roemer. The Bills had a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive, but lost the game 27-20.

Here’s a picture of Murry and Roemer on their way to the game:

Gameward bound! @chadmurray15 @buffalobills #billsmafia #snowday #buffalove #itsbeginningtolookalotlikechristmas A photo posted by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:18am PST

He was also seen taking pictures with fans at that game in a box, where he was most likely staying away from the cold:

Let’s move on to the next celebrity that made a Bills’ sighting this season.

5. Wolf Blitzer on CNN

Wolf Blitzer is a long-time Buffalo Bills’ fan and a native of the Buffalo area. Born in Augsburg, Germany, Blitzer was raised in Buffalo and graduated with a Bachelors degree from the University at Buffalo before receiving his Masters at Johns Hopkins University. He reminisces about the Bills’ games he attended with his father when living in the area.

Blitzer is most known for his work with CNN, which began in 1990. He is the host of Wolf and The Situation Room on CNN.

This season, he helped the Buffalo Bills make national news when he presented CNN’s John King with a Bills jersey following Buffalo’s shutout vs. the Patriots.

After my @buffalobills win over @Patriots I wanted to share something special w/ my friend @JohnKingCNN https://t.co/xowZABBk9c — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 5, 2016

Just before that game in New England, John King humorously gifted Blitzer with a Patriots’ jersey — making Wolf’s gift not just funny, but also a bit of revenge. Needless to say, Wolf Blitzer is a Buffalo Bills’ fan and always will be.

“They’re still my team and they always will be,” Blitzer says.

Moving on to the next celebrity that showed the Bills love this season, we enter the NHL.

4. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

Logan Couture has been vocal about being a Bills’ fan on social media. He is an NHL right wing for the San Jose Sharks, where he is the alternate captain. The Sharks drafted him in the 2007 draft, but he didn’t make his NHL debut until October 25, 2009. His first goal came nearly two weeks later. Last season, he helped lead his team to the Stanley Cup finals leading all playoff players in assists and scoring. The Sharks lost in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

When the Buffalo Bills traveled to Oakland to take on the Raiders, Couture announced that he would be attending the game:

Going to the @buffalobills game tomorrow in Oakland. Any #billsmafia tailgates planned? Let me know — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) December 3, 2016

Unfortunately, we all know how that turned out and he felt the same after the 38-24 loss:

We feel it, Logan, we feel it. Well, we do have an away game against the LA Chargers next season so maybe he can take a little trip and catch a victory there.

Moving on to the next celebrity, we have an actor that you probably don’t know by name, but definitely know by face.

3. William Fichtner, Well-Known Actor

William Fichtner was spotted at this season’s away game vs. the Oakland Raiders, making Logan Couture not the only celebrity supporting the Buffalo Bills in Oakland. Just in case you still don’t know who I’m talking about, it’s this guy:

A native of Cheektowaga, Fichtner is most notably known for his roles in Crash, The Dark Knight and Black Hawk Down. He has always been around the Buffalo Bills, I mean remember this from 2014:

There’s no doubt to his passion for the Buffalo Bills and we appreciate having him be a part of this fanbase.

Moving on to the next celebrity — and probably my favorite one of all — is a man we’ve all heard of from a movie we’ve all seen.

2. Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin)

Classic. Christopher McDonald is most known for his role as Shooter McGavin in the movie Happy Gilmore — a film starring Adam Sandler in 1996. McGavin was the main antagonist to Adam Sandler’s character, who tries very hard to stop Happy Gilmore’s golf career in its tracks.

Christopher McDonald mentioned his love for the Buffalo Bills and his close friendship with Jim Kelly when he visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time. If you don’t believe me, skip forward to 0:53:

And if you didn’t think Shooter was good friends with Jim Kelly, maybe this will help:

Shooter has been a fan of the Buffalo Bills for a long time and a lot of that is due to his close friendship with Jim Kelly. He is frequently seen shouting out his team.

We have one more celebrity to announce, this one being a two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

1. Summer Sanders, Olympic Gold Medalist

Summer Sanders is an Olympic swimmer that has since retired from the sport. She won a gold medal in the 200m buttterfly and a gold in the 400-meter medley relay in the 1992 Olympic Games. She also got a silver and bronze.

She is a noted Buffalo Bills’ fan, mainly due to her husband Erik Schlopy — a World Cup skier — who was born in Hamburg. An avid supporter, she was seen on Twitter stressing over the loss to the Oakland Raiders, a game that William Fichtner and Logan Couture were at.

Sanders was also spotted on Instagram sporting a Buffalo Bills’ winter hat:

#tgif This morning trail warms my soul even when it's friggin cold outside! #winter #summerisntmadeforwinter #happy #friday #friends A photo posted by Summer Sanders (@summersanders_) on Dec 2, 2016 at 8:19am PST

Summer Sanders spends her time these days as a sports commentator, reporter, television show host and acting. Let’s see if we can give her a little less stress next season.

To recap, your top six celebrity Buffalo Bills’ fans are: Chad Michael Murray, Wolf Blitzer, Logan Couture, William Fichtner, Shooter McGavin and Summer Sanders.

Know of any other celebrity Buffalo Bills’ fans not listed in this slideshow? Leave your comments below and we’ll add them!

This article originally appeared on