Bucs entertain slim chance at playoffs, host Panthers (Jan 01, 2017)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers have expressed similar themes even as they’ve arrived at the regular-season finale in varying fashions.

The Panthers are playing out the string in what has become a stunningly underachieving season. The Buccaneers have made strides, but they’re stuck with empty sentiments as well despite a strangely remote chance to extend their season.

“I know we’re all going to feel better if our season ends with a win however that is,” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said. “The season is not over.”

Tampa Bay’s path to the playoffs is complicated and unlikely. Other than defeating the visiting Panthers on Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers (8-7) must rely on results of six other games in order to gain the second and final NFC wild card.

The Panthers (6-9), a season after reaching the Super Bowl, are going to be in last place in the NFC South – though a victory on Sunday and a New Orleans loss to Atlanta would allow them to at least share that distinction.

“We are here to win,” Carolina safety Kurt Coleman said. “That is the bottom line. I don’t care what we are playing for. We are here to win every time we step on the field. Whether it’s to knock them out of playoff contention or just win the game.”

Tampa Bay’s loss last week at New Orleans put the Buccaneers in this bind. The Buccaneers realize another setback would be doubly devastating.

“All the scenarios could happen,” Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said. “If we don’t beat Carolina, it doesn’t matter. We have a chance to finish with a winning record.”

In a game with divisional rivals, a few more subplots could unfold in a game that won’t strike a chord nationally.

“(You want) a positive taste. You never want to end the season with that bad taste,” McCoy said. “We can build off this. … Carolina doesn’t care what we have at stake. They want to come in and beat us.”

The Panthers insist they’ll be focused on the outcome.

“We have one game left and there are guys that I know for a fact that will give everything they have and more,” quarterback Cam Newton said.

“We have one more opportunity, so let’s make the most out of it,” said teammate James Bradberry, a rookie cornerback.

Tampa Bay won 17-14 on Roberto Aguayo’s last-play field goal from 38 yards out when the teams met Oct. 10 in Charlotte, N.C. That came on a Monday night when the outcome seemed like a significant upset, ending Carolina’s six-game series winning streak.

Rather than the postseason, the Panthers will be looking at the offseason this January. If they defeat Tampa Bay, they’ll end the season with victories in three of their last four games.

“If we get this last win, it’s going to give everybody hope and next season we are going to come in stronger with a chip,” Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said.

Since Ron Rivera became Carolina’s coach in 2011, the Panthers have been one of the best late-season teams in the NFL. They’re a combined 21-7 in December and January games under his direction.

“We have one left to play,” Rivera said. “I expect us to play hard because my attitude is that we are playing to win. I’m not looking for anything other than that.”

Carolina’s Greg Olsen became the first NFL tight end to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with last week’s effort.

Yet the late-season stretch has been taxing on Tampa Bay.

“It’s just part of the process,” Koetter said. “The last week of the regular season, you’ve got different guys banged up. We’ve done a lot of things to try to stay fresh throughout the season. … There are other decisions to make (about the game plan and personnel). I’m trying to put the Bucs in the best position to win games.”

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that running back Doug Martin will serve a suspension related to the NFL’s drug policy. The team brought back rookie running back Russell Hansbrough.

Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate (eight TDs) had a chance to move alone atop the team’s single-season list for touchdown receptions by a tight end with one more, but instead landed on injured reserve this week with a back injury.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will be without safety Tre Boston (knee injury).

With 7,930 passing yards across his two-year career, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston needs 267 to break Andrew Luck’s record for most yards in a quarterback’s first two NFL seasons.

Still, Winston will be looking to bounce back from a subpar outing.

“At the same time, Jameis did some really nice things,” Koetter said. “We have to help Jameis out.”

Koetter said rather than questions about the offseason, he’s consumed with the finale.

“We should just be worried about that,” he said of defeating the Panthers.