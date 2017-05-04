Buccaneers’ Doug Martin sustains minor injuries in car crash

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was involved in a car crash on Thursday that left him with minor injuries.

Martin’s BMW was hit in the middle of an intersection by a car that ran a stop sign.

The police statement read as follows:

“On May 4, 2017 at approximately 1:15 p.m. Doug Martin was traveling eastbound on Azeele Street. The driver of a black Kia traveling southbound on Habana ran the stop sign and collided with Martin’s black BMW in the middle of the intersection. Martin’s vehicle was displaced from the roadway and hit an air conditioning unit outside of a local business. Martin received minor cuts and bruises as a result of the crash. Tampa Police officers responded to the scene and cited the driver of the Kia, Jake Balsay, for committing a stop sign violation.”

Martin acknowledged the events on Twitter, and said he was fine, but that his car wasn’t in great shape.

“Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “While Doug's vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises. He has been evaluated by our medical staff and has headed home.”

Martin has three games left to serve on his suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy last year.

This article originally appeared on