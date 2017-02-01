Bucknell’s Julién Davenport on Becoming a Bison, Senior Bowl, Law School Fallback & Cousin MKG

Fansided’s Mark Carmen caught up with Bucknell Bison LT Julién Davenport down in Mobile last week during Senior Bowl. They discussed how he Davneport got to be one of the top OL prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft coming from a smaller school, and how he’d fair on the court against cousin Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

After committing early to Old Dominion in high school (and subsequently de-committing), Davenport was left to choose between Fordham and Bucknell. Choosing the latter, he was voted a two year captain and was named an All-Patriot League selection four times. Graduating in May from a top educational spot, he cites his fallback as going to law school. Not bad options.

This article originally appeared on