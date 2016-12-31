Buccaneers: What to Watch for in Sunday’s Game

What are you looking for in the Buccaneers final game of the regular season?

All good things come to an end. And that means another Buccaneers season has hit the final week. With great improvements here in Dirk season one, the team is guaranteed a .500 season with the chance to finish at 9-7.

A step up? I would say absolutely.

Unfortunately, our playoff dreams have drifted away with losses over the last two weeks. It would take a miracle of epic proportions, including a tie in the Redskins game, for the Bucs to find their way in. We can all dream, there is nothing wrong with that.

But it’s not happening. I think we all know that.

So the Bucs play host to the Panthers to finish out a very promising season. What should we be looking for in the final game? Our weekly roundtable discusses that very topic, so let’s get right to it.

Come Out Swinging

Although this season seems like a disappointment because the Bucs missed the playoffs, the right strides were made. The defense improved and Mike Evans became the monster we all knew he was going to be. Going into week 17 with not a whole lot to play for (Yes, I know there’s a chance, but let’s be real), I would like to see the Bucs come out swinging like their lives depended on it.

That would tell me that this team is playing for something bigger. In his weekly press conference Jameis Winston made several references to finishing off the season strong, a win against a division opponent at home would be just that. The defense getting back to its regular self would be ideal as well. The defense hasn’t been as good as it was in the five game win streak. All things considered, 9-7 is a lot different from 8-8.

–Marc Magna

Fire

Playoff hopes are gone. Key players are missing. There isn’t a chance to play spoiler. So really, there isn’t much to play for at all, right?

Wrong. I want to see the Bucs play with fire on Sunday. The season isn’t over. They need to prove that they’ve changed the culture around the team. They won five straight, and things were looking great. They were in the playoff picture and controlled their own destiny. Then, things came crashing down over just two weeks. There isn’t anything that the team can do now. Its response to the recent adversity is what matters at this point.

We saw them fall apart last season and lose their last four games. Things have seemingly changed this year for Tampa Bay. But, if it loses three in a row to close this season, what will that say? It’ll prove that not much has changed at all. A win over a division rival at home will prove that the culture really has turned around for this franchise.

–Bailey Adams

Just Win the Game

The biggest thing I’ll be looking for in the Bucs final game is to end this season the right way… with a win. Now although many starters are banged up for both teams, it should be a hard-fought game between divisional rivals. One win at the end of the season to decide whether the team is above .500 or not is crucial. Not only does it propel the Bucs into the offseason with the right momentum after a fantastic season, but it also helps solidify why Dirk Koetter was hired in the first place.

Lovie Smith was fired due to his horrendous coaching which lead to a losing skid to end his final year in Tampa. Now the victims of two straight losses, look for the team to change how they end seasons. This final game will be all about effort. Whether it’s the first string on the field or the third, the Bucs need to end this season on the right note.

–Zach Sauers

Big Effort

Unfortunately for the Bucs their week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers will almost certainly be their final game of the season barring some epic miracle. The most important thing that I’ll be watching for against the Panthers is effort. With no reasonable shot at the playoffs, will the Bucs still play hard?

You’ll no doubt see some teams push the quit button this weekend in games that have no playoff bearings and in past years the Bucs have been guilty of this very thing (like the game that got them the first overall pick). The Bucs need to prove that they’re no longer one of these teams infiltrated by quitters and this final game could be a good gauge of which role players are worth bringing back next season.

While this game isn’t a “must win”, it would be a large disappointment to see a five game winning streak morph into a three game losing streak to end the season. Wins don’t translate from season to season, but for a team that’s trying to turn that’s continuing to install a winning mentality, every W counts.

I’ve written about this before but it deserves repeating. Jameis Winston has all of the physical tools to be an elite franchise quarterback. The biggest problem he has is between his ears. His decision-making, at times, leaves a lot to be desired. He sometimes becomes hesitant when deciding whether to run or throw. He also still throws bad interceptions.

Therefore, on Sunday I want to see Winston play a smart game. Mistake free would be a good place to start. If he could finish the game with no interceptions he would end the season on a high note. It would put the momentum back in the right direction to set up a big 2017 for the young signal caller.

–Alan Schechter

What say you, Bucs fans? Sound off in the comments below…

