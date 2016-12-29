Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Wednesday Injury Report

We have the first injury report of the week for the Buccaneers game on Sunday against the Panthers.

What a day Buccaneers fans. I don’t think anyone was expecting for our afternoon to go like that. We all have heard the news about our prodigal son, Doug Martin. We will see him again next year in week four, assuming he is back.

Kudos to him for owning up to what he did. Too many players try to hide behind excuses. How many times have we heard a player say that either the test was wrong, or that they didn’t know what they were taking? Too many. It’s about time a player just owned up to what they did and the fact that he needs help.

We wish him well.

But despite all of this, we have a game to play on Sunday. Charles Sims was placed on IR, so Jacquizz Rodgers and Peyton Barber will be the top backs when the Bucs face the Panthers at RayJay.

Let’s get to the injuries, first for the Bucs:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Gosder Cherilus 78 T Groin/Ankle Limited Participation Demar Dotson 69 T Concussion Full Participation William Gholston 92 DE Elbow Did Not Participate Doug Martin 22 RB Not Injury Related Did Not Participate

Looks like our right tackles will be making it back for the final game. Not that anyone really wants to see Cherilus out there this weekend, but we shall see.

Let’s look at the report for the Panthers:

Being out of the race may keep some of these bigger names out for Carolina, we shall see. It could be an interesting afternoon if players like Olsen and Stewart are out. I wouldn’t hold out hope that Cam is on the sidelines.

As always, we will track as the week moves along.

