Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Thursday Injury Report
Time for the second injury report in the week for the game between the Buccaneers and the Panthers to close out the 2016 season.
More from The Pewter Plank
It has been a solid year for the Buccaneers as they have returned to relevance. At a minimum, they will finish with a .500 record and will be one game above with a win over the Panthers.
I think we would have all signed up for a 2-3 game performance before the season began. It has been a season of progress in Tampa as they close things out against Carolina on Sunday.
It didn’t end in a manner we expected, aka the Doug Martin situation, but overall it has been a good year.
Let’s get to the final game and talk about the injuries.
Demar Dotson is out of concussion protocol which is a great sign. It looks like he will be able to play on Sunday. Here is the rest of the list for our Bucs:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Gosder Cherilus
|78
|T
|Groin/Ankle
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Demar Dotson
|69
|T
|Concussion
|Full Participation
|Full Participation
|William Gholston
|92
|DE
|Elbow
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Vernon Hargreaves
|28
|CB
|Abdomen
|–
|Limited Participation
The only addition to the report is Hargreaves. With the arm of Cam Newton, every defensive back needs to be up and ready to go. We will watch for his name tomorrow.
Now for the Panthers:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Mario Addison
|97
|DE
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Full Participation
|Derek Anderson
|3
|QB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Devin Funchess
|17
|WR
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Graham Gano
|9
|K
|Left Ankle
|Full Participation
|Full Participation
|Charles Johnson
|95
|DE
|Foot
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Cam Newton
|1
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Greg Olsen
|88
|TE
|Elbow
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Jonathan Stewart
|28
|RB
|Foot
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
We’ll be back tomorrow with the final report.