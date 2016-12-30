Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Friday Injury Report

Here is the Friday injury report for Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and the Panthers.

Another Buccaneers season is coming to a close. Though it is likely to end without a playoff berth, we learned that we have a team on the rise in Tampa. The defense at its best shuts down even the league’s best, and the offense is growing by the minute.

As Bucs fans, there is a lot to be thankful for as we head into 2017.

However, before we say goodbye to another season, we have one more game to play. The Bucs can secure an over .500 season with a win over the rival Panthers on Sunday. We all want to see the season end on a high note, and they can make that happen on Sunday afternoon at Ray Jay.

So let’s get to the injuries. FIrst, for the Bucs:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status William Gholston 92 DE Elbow Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Out Gosder Cherilus 78 T Groin/Ankle Limited Participation Limited Participation Full Participation Questionable Vernon Hargreaves 28 CB Abdomen – Limited Participation Limited Participation Questionable Demar Dotson 69 T Concussion Full Participation Full Participation Full Participation –

We noted in the headline about Gholston, but the other man to watch is Hargreaves. He was limited once again this afternoon so we shall see if he is able to go on Sunday.

Now the list for the Panthers:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Derek Anderson 3 QB Illness Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Out Charles Johnson 95 DE Foot Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Out Cam Newton 1 QB Right Shoulder Limited Participation Limited Participation Full Participation Questionable Greg Olsen 88 TE Elbow Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Full Participation Questionable Jonathan Stewart 28 RB Foot Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Full Participation Questionable Mario Addison 97 DE Foot Limited Participation Full Participation Full Participation – Graham Gano 9 K Left Ankle Full Participation Full Participation Full Participation –

Sorry gang, looks like Newton and Olsen are both expected to play. The Bucs are going to have to work hard for that ninth win.

Let’s see if the Bucs can win one to take the season off on a high.

