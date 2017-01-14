Buccaneers: Top Five Performances of the 2016 Season

Who posted the best performances for the Buccaneers in 2016?

The Buccaneers made great strides in 2016. The defense went from being a group that was walked all over routinely to a group that was as stingy as anyone in the league. Now that we know coach Smith is staying, they will only get better by remaining in the same scheme.

The offense wasn’t quite as prolific as 2015 but it still showed itself as a group that could put up the points they needed to win. The connection between the franchise quarterback and the number one receiver went from good to elite. The Jameis Winston–Mike Evans connection is as good as any duo the NFL has to offer.

Fans have a lot to be excited about.

But individually, there were a lot of great performances as well. Recently, Bailey Adams covered ten great moments from the season gone by. For this post, we are looking at the top five individual performances of the season. Whether they were in a loss or a win, the top five performances.

We start with number five.

Cameron Brate vs. Rams: Week 3

This was not a game that fans will easily forget. You remember, this is the one that ended with the odd play by Winston and some poor clock management by head coach Dirk Koetter. The Bucs may have fallen to the lowly Rams by the score of 37-32, but the play of Brate should not be lost from this one.

The Rams took this game over late in the first half and held off a comeback by Winston and company. But Brate put up five catches, just 45 yards, but two touchdown receptions. When 40% of your catches on the day are good for scores, that’s as good of a day as any. The first came in the second quarter to extend the Bucs lead to ten points. The second one came as part of the failed comeback with 8:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Not only did Brate play well, he was clutch. It was also his first multi-touchdown game in his career. All in all, it wasn’t a bad coming out party for the tight end from Harvard.

Keith Tandy (37) reacts following an interception during the second half against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Tampa Bay won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports” width=”590″ height=”389″ /> Dec 4, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) reacts following an interception during the second half against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Tampa Bay won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Tandy vs. Chargers: Week 13

The safety position has been rough for the Bucs for a long time. Fans were beginning to wonder if they would ever find a player to fill the position adequately. But during the last half of the season, this Keith Tandy guy came along and suddenly figured things out. He started playing very well, and was instrumental in the 28-21 win over the Chargers in week 13.

The numbers aren’t gaudy with only four tackles notched on the day. But, his pass defense loomed large. He saw something on passes to Rivers’ left that he figured out. He jumped the route early in the game but just missed it. But in the fourth quarter, he didn’t miss.

Down 28-21, Rivers and the Chargers were driving. They had gotten all the way to the Tampa 31 with 3:04 to play. Rivers dropped back, looked to his left, but this time Tandy was there, picking the pass off to seal the deal for the Bucs and their fourth win in a row.

Tandy might just be the real deal back there.

Kwon Alexander vs. Falcons: Week One

It’s week one, and everybody is the same. The NFL is 0-0 and teams are looking to make their first statements of the 2016 season. Add in the Bucs situation. Koetter is coaching his first regular season game, looking to get off on the right foot. Mike Smith‘s first game with the Bucs was against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons. Needless to say there was a lot riding on this one.

In this opening day win, Kwon Alexander was nothing short of dominant. He played well against the Falcons in 2015 and it continued on this date in the new year. Alexander led the way with 17 total tackles, 15 of them solo, and one sack. Alexander has become the heart and soul of the defense, and on this date, he was that and then some.

The Bucs did make a statement that day with a road victory over the eventual division champs. Alexander was right in the middle of that statement, taking everyone down in his path.

Jameis Winston vs. Falcons: Week One

This game was so nice we mentioned it twice.

Jameis Winston had his moments in 2016 where we simply wondered what he was doing. He still throws into tight windows, and even seemingly forgets the time on the clock (the Rams game). But in this one, Winston arguably played the best game of his young career. He was simply on point in this one.

On the day he went 23-32 for 281 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. Three out of the four touchdowns came at a stretch when the Bucs needed him most. Ahead 17-13 late in the second quarter, they needed offense to put the game away. From the end of the half through the third quarter, Winston led them to 21 straight points, all on touchdown throws. One was to Charles Sims, one to Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and one to Mike Evans.

On this day, Jameis Winston showed us all the franchise quarterback he can be for the foreseeable future.

Mike Evans vs. Seahawks: Week 12

In a year when Mike Evans records 96 catches, 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns, there are a lot of performances to choose from. He’s an elite receiver despite the lack of national attention. How do you choose? Well, the week 12 performance takes the day.

Points were tough to come by that day. Points are always tough to come by when playing against the Seahawks. The “Legion of Boom” doesn’t sit quietly for any team, but the Bucs needed the game to continue their push for playoff contention. Even at home, this wasn’t going to be an easy afternoon for the Bucs.

Well, they came up with a 14-5 victory and Evans was responsible for all of the scoring. He led all receivers with eight receptions for 104 yards and the two Bucs touchdowns. His receptions in the first quarter proved to be all the offense the Bucs needed as they went on to their fourth straight victory.

What do you think? Are these the correct performances in the correct order? What performances stood out for you? Let us know in the comments.

