Buccaneers To Target Calais Campbell?

As free agency inches closer and closer, there are talks of the Buccaneers targeting a Cardinals defensive lineman Jason Licht is quite familiar with.

Ira Kauffman – formerly of the now defunct Tampa Tribune and currently of JoeBucsFan.com – has talked numerous times on his podcast that Cardinals free agent defensive end Calais Campbell could be “a strong possibility” for the Buccaneers when free agency kicks off in March.

Campbell, who turns 31 in September, would be the second defensive end on the plus side of 30 the Bucs would sign in two year after adding Robert Ayers last off-season. However, when you think about it, Campbell would make a lot of sense.

With Noah Spence preparing to enter his second season and having played most of his rookie year with a shoulder harness, the Buccaneers need to continue to add depth along the defensive line. There’s no telling how Jacques Smith will perform after blowing out his knee in week one, and we witnessed a defensive line mashed together of people off the street in the Monday night victory over Carolina.

Campbell could come in to be the end opposite Ayers, but can also slide to tackle next to Gerald McCoy in order to get Spence on the field on passing downs, giving the Buccaneers a formidable front four of pass rushers to get after the likes of Drew Brees, Cam Newton, and likely 2016 MVP Matt Ryan.

The Bucs have the money to spend on a guy like Campbell if they so choose, but they won’t be breaking the bank for a guy over thirty. If the price is right, expect the Bucs to jump at the opportunity to bring in a guy with 56.5 career sacks – eight of which came in 2016.

Calais Campbell would bring experience, leadership, and talent to a Buccaneers defensive line that is still in need of all three. Question is, will Jason Licht pull the trigger? He’s familiar with Campbell and won’t think twice about signing him if he feels Campbell is the right locker room fit for a team on the verge of playoff contention.

