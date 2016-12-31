Buccaneers Sign Punter Bryan Anger To Contract Extension

The Buccaneers front office has made their first personnel move of what could be a busy 2017 off-season. The team has agreed to a five year contract extension with punter Bryan Anger.

Punters deserve love too! The signing of Bryan Anger last spring went under the radar like most punter additions do, but throughout the 2016 season Anger proved to be one of the most important players on the Buccaneers’ roster. On Saturday the Buccaneers rewarded Anger’s terrific season with a five year extension.

P Bryan Anger has signed an extension with the Buccaneers! pic.twitter.com/xO2t7iP6qX — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) December 31, 2016

On the season, Anger averaged 45.9 yards per punt on 65 total punts. Anger also set several team records: punts inside the 20 yard line with 32, as well as net punting average and gross punting average. Anger’s highlight of the season may have been against New Orleans when he, with the help of Ryan Smith and Josh Robinson, pinned Drew Brees twice inside the five yard line. Anger had a net average of 51 yards in that game, the best average for a Buccaneer punter since 1991 according to the Bucs website. It could be argued that Anger was one of the five most valuable players on the entire team this season.

The Buccaneers didn’t provide specifics on the figures of the contract, but this news has to make Buccaneer fans happy. Anger’s ability to pin teams inside the ten and twenty yard lines became a valuable weapon for the team this season and helped put the Bucs’ defense in great spots. Over the last few seasons the Bucs have made improving their special teams a priority and with Anger and Roberto Aguayo both under contract the team should continue to have one of the strongest punting and kicking pairs in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on