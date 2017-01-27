Buccaneers: Reviewing the 2013 Draft Class

Looking back at the Buccaneers draft class of 2013.

When talking about the Buccaneers, there is a lot to look forward to. With the addition of players like Noah Spence, they sport a front seven that is ready to dominate. Between the guys up front, and players like Kwon Alexander at linebacker, this group is going to be a force for years.

The offense presents a franchise quarterback in Jameis Winston who, although flawed, is going to get better and better with each snap he takes. His pairing with Mike Evans is a duo that has the potential to make magic happen for a long time in Tampa Bay.

So there is a bright future ahead. This morning, instead of looking ahead, we are looking back. They say that four years is enough time to evaluate a draft class. They have played out their rookie contracts and have had sufficient time to adjust to the pro game. That means we are turning the clock back to 2013.

Mark Dominik chose an interesting and diverse class of players that season. How would we evaluate them now? Let’s see.

Round 2. Johnthan Banks

The Bucs were without a first round pick in 2013 (Darrelle Revis trade), so Johnthan Banks was the first pick, taken 43rd overall. During his four-year career at Mississippi St, he picked off 16 passes, and some compared Banks to Aqib Talib. With comparisons like that, the Bucs believed they were getting a steal in the second round of the draft.

Banks did perform, to a point. He did put up seven interceptions over his first two seasons, including a pick-six in 2014. However, he never became the dominant “press” corner that the team felt he would. He never became a big difference maker, he was just another cornerback. He fell out of favor with the team, and saw his role reduced. In 2015, Banks only started seven games as opposed to 14 the year before.

By November of this past season, Banks was traded. He’s now a member of the Bears, so it’s hard to give a really high grade when looking at the draft from a Bucs standpoint.

GRADE: D

Round 3. Mike Glennon

The number 73 overall pick is a tough one to evaluate. In his time as the starter, Glennon played reasonably well. In his rookie year of 2013, he threw for 19 touchdowns versus only nine interceptions. But, the Bucs didn’t win very often. They only won four out of Glennon’s 13 starts that year. The next year, although Lovie dubbed him the future quarterback, Josh McCown was named the starter. The Bucs turned down trade offers for him, but he wasn’t the opening day starter. He played in six games that year, starting five, with a TD:INT ratio of 10-6. But, the Bucs went 1-4 and he lost the job again.

He clearly isn’t the quarterback of the future, otherwise we wouldn’t be so well acquainted with that guy named Jameis Winston. However, he is one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the league for teams that need one. He could have been traded prior to the 2016 season, but word is that the package Jason Licht wanted back was too rich for other teams.

The end result is that he is likely to sign somewhere else, potentially for big money. According to Adam Schefter, Glennon could command $13-$15 million per year on the open market. Part of that is the fact that there aren’t a lot of veteran quarterback options available. But, it also shows that SOMEBODY thinks this young man can play. Despite the career record, they like that he doesn’t turn the ball over.

So how do we grade this guy? Well, the grade goes down because he wasn’t a fit for the Bucs, but it comes back up a bit for his efficiency when he did play. He’s not a bust, but he’s not the right guy.

GRADE: C+

Round 4. Akeem Spence

With the first of two fourth round picks, the Bucs chose Akeem Spence (100 overall). His draft profile indicated that because he started a lot of games in college, he doesn’t tire easily. But, he doesn’t handle double teams well, not a great pass rusher and doesn’t explode off the ball. These items should have indicated significant red flags for Mark Dominik and company.

Unfortunately, they did not.

To his credit, Spence has hung around for all four years, which does say SOMETHING. But, they have been four very insignificant years. He hasn’t been horrible, but he hasn’t been very good either. Playing a depth role along the defensive line, he has amassed 98 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. He has only started 30 games out of a career total of 56 games.

Do you see what I mean? He hasn’t been terrible, but he has made only a minor impact. His numbers reflect a player that is just there. That’s not enough to earn a solid grade.

GRADE: D

Round 4, Pick 2: William Gholston

26 picks later, Dominik selected William Gholston. Coming into the league, his scouting report talked about the fact that although he has the size of an NFL starter, he needs to figure out to disengage with his hands. In other words, his ability to come off of blocks to make plays was less than desirable.

To his credit, Gholston has worked his way up from depth chart status to starter, starting 14 games this past season. But has he been more than a role player? The numbers say no. He has never put up more than 67 tackles in a season, and he has never put up more than 3.5 sacks in a season.

The 3.5 sacks occurred last year. Could he be in the middle of an ascent? Sure. With guys like Robert Ayers, Noah Spence, and Gerald McCoy lined up next to him, it is certainly possible. Those players garner a lot of attention, giving Gholston room to roam and make plays.

But to evaluate him as a member of this class, we have to evaluate him on what he has done. His career evaluation will include more, but this is over the first four years.

Grade: C-

Rounds 5 and 6. Steven Means and Mike James

We are taking these two players together because neither of them remain in the organization.

First up is Steven Means. He was taken in the fifth round with the 147th overall pick. Now I understand that not all picks are going to be stars. A Tom Brady in the sixth round doesn’t happen very often. But, we still want to find a player that makes SOME impact, and this guy made none. In two years with Tampa Bay, Means was active for 11 games and registered six tackles.

GRADE: F

The final member of the class was Mike James. He was selected out of Miami with the 189th pick, and showed some preseason flashes. However, it has never been enough to find him a consistent spot anywhere near the top of the depth chart. The flashes weren’t enough, and the talent in front of him just didn’t get him the chance to see any playing time. He finally carried the ball four times in 2016 for a mere 19 yards. Now he is with the Lions.

GRADE: F

Overall Grade

Obviously the grade isn’t going to be high. When multiple members of a draft class are no longer on the team, it’s not a good group. This group has three that are already gone, and it could be more by the time the off-season is over. The Bucs might only be left with Spence and Gholston by the time the dust settles. It is a good thing that Dominik is no longer the general manager.

But, Spence and Gholston do bring it out of being an abject failure. Are they stars like Noah Spence or Kwon Alexander? No, but they don’t have to be. A team that is destined for greatness must have great role players as well. These two guys have been contributing since day one, and as the new defensive line continues to come together, they could get even better.

But, they aren’t there yet, and the evaluation is on the past four years. The grade doesn’t come up that much.

Grade: D

