Buccaneers Play of the Year Nominee: Winston Bomb to Humphries in Dallas

Our first nominee for Buccaneers play of the year.

OK fans, we are asking you to help us choose the Buccaneers play of the year. Here is how it works. Over the next week or two, there will be mornings when we present you two posts, each with a nominee for play of the year. Read them both, take them in. From there, find us on Twitter and Facebook and vote in our polls. The plays are going to go head to head, tournament style until we decide a winner. Each poll will run for two days. The winners move along until we are left with one play of the year.

And here is our first nominee.

This choice came from the Bucs appearance on Sunday Night Football in December against the Dallas Cowboys. As we all know, the game was huge, as the Bucs were riding a five-game winning streak and were looking to move once step closer to the playoffs. They needed a big game out of everyone, but they fell a bit short, losing the game by the score of 26-20. The Bucs fought hard, but showed they needed to grow a bit, as they couldn’t get themselves over the top.

Now to the play. Many people like to watch the young quarterbacks make plays with their legs, but I prefer a big-time throw, and this was exactly it. Coming out of halftime down 17-6, Jameis Winston led the Bucs on an eight play, 75 yard scoring drive that took 3:16.

The final play was a thing of beauty. Winston fakes the handoff and rolls out to his left. Adam Humphries streaks down the middle of the field to the end zone. Winston, rolling to his left, turns as much as he can and throws a pass across his body 42 yards. The ball is tipped but Humphries comes down with for the score, changing the momentum of the game.

Refresh your memory by taking a look:

This was a fantastic play. He shows off both his athletic ability and his cannon arm. The throw reminded me of Aaron Rodgers if you want to tell the truth. I’m not comparing Winston to him, yet, but the throw was the type of throw that he makes all the time. It was an unbelievable highlight reel type of play, and it changed this football game. It swung the momentum to the Bucs.

Is this the play of the year? Check out today’s other nominee by clicking here, and make sure you vote in our Twitter and Facebook polls!

This article originally appeared on