Buccaneers Mike Evans, Gerald McCoy Prepare To Shine In Pro Bowl

Two Buccaneers will be on stage tonight in the Pro Bowl. Gerald McCoy will be playing in his fifth, while Mike Evans makes his Pro Bowl debut.

Some people despise the Pro Bowl. They find it boring, a mockery of the game of football. Others enjoy it for what it is – some of the best players the NFL has to offer out there having fun. Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be part of the exhibition tonight as the Pro Bowl returns to its original AFC vs. NFC format.

Gerald McCoy has become a regular in the all star game. This will mark his fifth trip to the game, having participated in every one since 2012. McCoy has his (un)fair share of critics, but those around the NFL recognize how special this guy is and he’s been recognized for those efforts.

Mike Evans, on the other hand, will make his Pro Bowl debut. He should’ve been in as a rookie, but was overlooked seeing as how he was on a 2-14 team. This season he took the next step in cementing himself in the conversation of the NFL’s elite receivers, leading the league in receptions for a first down, having more touchdowns than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., and the same amount as Antonio Brown. And he did so being the Buccaneers only true threat at the receiver position.

He’ll have another opportunity to shine with Drew Brees leading the charge at quarterback, along with Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott. His fellow receivers include Beckham, Larry Fitzgerald, and Dez Bryant. We should note what Evans said earlier this week;”I just realized it’s double the money if you win, so I’m going hard,” so perhaps Evans will be taking this a bit more serious than others on the field. I’m sure Richard Sherman will be happy not to have to face him again.

It will be fun to watch two Buccaneers suit up one more time until the 2017 season kicks off, even if it is just an exhibition game. If you aren’t a fan of the Pro Bowl, I get it. Honestly, it’s every bit as entertaining as the NBA all star game because – let’s be honest – there’s no defense in that one, either.

Here’s wishing Gerald McCoy and Mike Evans the best of luck and hopefully one of them can join Derrick Brooks who stands as the lone Buccaneers representative to bring home the Pro Bowl MVP.

The Pro Bowl will be on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST Sunday, January 29th.

