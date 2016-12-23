Buccaneers: Identifying the Team’s Biggest Flaws

What are the biggest Buccaneers flaws that were exposed against the Dallas Cowboys?

The game last week has been well-documented. The Buccaneers went into Dallas and came up a bit short. They started slow, fought their way back, and had a chance to win. In the end, Dallas was too much and the winning streak was over.

To their credit, the Bucs hung tough. They staged a strong comeback in the second half and showed that they belong on the big stage. Bucs Nation has a lot to be excited about as we move ahead into the future.

However, we also learned a bit more about the Bucs weaknesses. Dallas is at an elite level, and elite teams are able to expose the weaknesses of teams that aren’t as strong, and that is what happened last week.

So for this week’s roundtable, we decided to discuss what we think are the biggest weaknesses with the beloved Bucs.

Here is what we came up with.

Protecting the Quarterback

It seems a bit weird to think that a team that is 8-6 and has a shot at making the playoffs has so many weaknesses. But when it comes to this question, I feel like there are a lot of ways to answer it. Lack of depth at wide receiver, inconsistent safety play and the lack of production in the run game are all good answers. However, the most glaring issue for the Bucs has to be the offensive line.

The o-line’s sub-par play has been overlooked at times this season. Jameis Winston and the offense have managed to play through it and win eight games, but Tampa Bay needs to address its line this offseason.

Protecting Winston has to be a top priority for the Bucs. He is the future of the franchise, and he won’t be able to live up to his potential if he’s being smacked around in the pocket all the time. Additionally, the team just signed Doug Martin to an extension last offseason. He hasn’t played well this year at all, and as much criticism as he’s getting, the offensive line deserves it too. Moving forward, fixing up that group should be a major priority.

–Bailey Adams

The Guys on the Right

The Bucs have surprised us so far this season, I don’t think anyone outside of one Buc could have predicted this turn around we have seen in the past couple weeks. That being said, there are still areas which the Bucs need to improve. The offensive line, to me, has been one of the weakest units on the team. Donovan still has time to improve, but his footwork remains an issue. The Bucs right tackle situation is also sticky as Dotson has struggled at times and don’t even get me started on Gosder.

A lot of people have suggested that Doug seems to have regressed but I still see the same Doug on film. Jameis has been harassed all season long and although it’s great that he passes well outside of the pocket, we can’t expect that type of success for the rest of his career. The Bucs need to continue to build the line. Another solid pick or two in and this offensive line will like the Cowboys line in years to come. They have proven that building offensive line can make a huge difference.

–Marc Magna

Weapons for Winston

If you take a look at the current Bucs roster, the glaring need they currently have and need to address this offseason is supplying more weapons for Jameis Winston. The Bucs will head into this offseason with the third largest amount of cap room in the league.

Not only should they consider another weapon at the tight end position outside of Cameron Brate but it is quite obvious the Bucs need a true number two receiver. Mike Evans is an elite talent in this league, but smart teams have learned to game plan around him to limit his play. Adam Humphries is a great receiver but he is no more than a slot man and behind him the talent level drops quite significantly. Whether finding a new receiver is done through the draft or free agency, it needs to be addressed. It would be a good bet that Jason Licht has this on the top of his New Year’s resolutions.

–Zach Sauers

The Offensive Tackles

In the beginning of the year I’d have said the Bucs would enter the 2017 off-season needing to address the secondary.

Adding Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves III were nice additions, but I never imagined this group would come together the way they have down the stretch.

Considering this, it’s the offensive line which has to be priority number one this coming spring. The right tackle position is in flux with Demar Dotson struggling to stay healthy and Gosder Cherilus simply being nothing more than a role player at this point in his career.

I honestly believe Donovan Smith needs to move over to right tackle this offseason and the Bucs should invest in a left tackle in the draft or in free-agency.

Left guard is another question mark as the quest to replace Logan Mankins continues as J.R. Sweezy battles back problems which never truly go away. Akin to a catcher with bad knees, an offensive lineman with back limitations is not long for this league at the highest levels.

Garett Bolles (Utah) could be a draft target, and Matt Kalil will be the name to watch if the Vikings somehow fail to lock him up.

–David Harrison

Improve the Running Game

The Bucs have a glaring need this offseason. The Bucs got exposed a little bit on Sunday night the undrafted practice squad player in David Irving. The entire line got pushed around and left very little room for the running game. The Bucs do need to upgrade the line but I believe they have pieces to work with to make it reasonably effective. The real issue is the ineffectiveness of the running backs. Doug Martin has been the worst back in the league this season averaging under three yards per carry. Charles Sims is a nice pass catcher with some shiftiness but not a true number one. Jacquizz Rodgers has been the best back this season on the team and he was a healthy scratch.

The Bucs just signed Martin to a five-year deal but could be free of his salary after next season. I think the Bucs should look at a back in this upcoming draft because it is loaded with talent. I don’t think they should consider using their first-round pick on a running back because the depth is high quality. Martin has been bad Martin more in his career than good. Martin and a change of pace, or speed back would be a welcome addition to this team.

–Brian DeFeo

Build Around the Quarterback