Buccaneers: Five Potential Replacements for Doug Martin

If he is released, who can the Buccaneers replace Doug Martin with?

The relationship between the Buccaneers and Doug Martin has been the definition of a roller coaster. He ran wild as a rookie and things were looking up. For two years, he suffered through injuries and poor play and things went the other way. They picked up in 2015 when he finished second in the NFL in rushing.

It bottomed out last year. Martin did not run well when he was available and was hampered by injuries. The “Muscle Hamster” was anything but in 2017. Now with the drug revelations, we are at rock bottom. Martin no longer has any money guaranteed in his contract and may not even be brought back in 2017. As James Yarcho reported, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times does not believe that Martin is part of the Bucs short or long-term plans.

With that, who do they replace him with? Here are five ideas:

Is it possible that the heir apparent to Doug Martin is already in town? The simple answer is yes. Jacquizz Rodgers was signed after the 2016 season began to strengthen the Bucs depth chart. However, with injuries to Martin and Charles Sims, Rodgers ended up being thrust into the spotlight as the lead running back.

To his credit, he took to the role quite well. Rodgers posted back to back 100 yard performances, including a 154 yard performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite only 129 carries, Rodgers led the Bucs with 560 rushing yards. Break down his stats more and they become even better. In games when Rodgers carried the ball 15 times or more, he averaged 92.4 yards per game in 2016. That is better than Jay Ajayi, DeMarco Murray and David Johnson, just to name a few.

He’s an unrestricted free agent right now, but it won’t take a lot to bring him back. Do it.

Dalvin Cook

Cook is a guy that has been talked about at length, including by Zach Sauers here at the Pewter Plank. One of the more explosive players in the draft, would he even be available for the Bucs at number 19? Many say no, but if yes, the Bucs would be wise to select him in the upcoming draft.

Quite simply, he has been terrific. Over his final two years at Florida State, he deliver 38 touchdowns and 3,456 rushing yards. In the Orange Bowl victory over Michigan, Cook ran the ball 20 times for 145 yards, showing everyone that he is no stranger to a strong performance in a big game. It sure wouldn’t be the first time the Bucs brought in some home-grown talent. Some guy named Jameis Winston comes to mind as an example.

The question is whether or not Cook will be around when the Bucs go on the clock. Two mock drafts at NFL.com have Cook going prior to number 19, and one has the Bucs passing on Cook. If he is available I don’t see the Bucs passing on him. He could be just that good.

If the Bucs are going to open their wallets to find Martin’s replacement, this might be the guy to get. After a slow rookie season, Murray got everyone’s attention with a 1,066 yard, six touchdown performance in 2015, earning him a Pro Bowl invitation. Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, and Murray were becoming a serious group of triplets.

Last season, his rushing yards came back to the pack a bit as he finished with 788 yards. However, his touchdown output doubled to 12. He posted at least two touchdowns on three separate occasions, all Raider wins. Over the two seasons, despite the drop in yardage, he was also able to keep his yards per carry at a steady four. Murray has been consistent.

The contract might not be as tough as other free agents. Yes, the Bucs would have to pay for him,, but remember Martin would no longer be on the books. Also, the dip in yardage could serve to limit how big of a raise Murray might be due. His production did decrease. He might be able to be signed on the reasonably cheap.

I told you this one was a reach. We all know how great Bell is. He averaged over 100 yards per game this past season, and increased that figure in the playoffs (prior to facing New England). He went for over 1,200 yards in two out of the past three seasons. He was only slowed from 1,000 yards due to a knee injury.

It will take a lot of money to bring Bell in, but the Bucs will have money to play with. Are the odds strong that Bell will return to the Steelers? Sure. But money talks in this league. Licht has the ability to put an offer together that he won’t be able to refuse. Bell’s patience in waiting for the holes to open is unmatched. His speed is relentless and he can make people miss.

He would be worth it.

What do you guys think? Who should the Bucs bring in to replace Martin if they let him go?

