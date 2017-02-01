Buccaneers: Five Best Moves of Jason Licht’s Time as General Manager

What are the five best moves Jason Licht has made for the Buccaneers so far in his tenure?

When Jason Licht arrived in 2014, the Buccaneers were a mess. They were coming off of a 4-12 season that was embroiled in the Greg Schiano/Josh Freeman mess. After a 1,400 yard rookie season, Doug Martin played in only six games and rushed for just over 400 yards. There wasn’t a lot that was going on.

Out goes Mark Dominik, in comes Jason Licht. Three years later, the Bucs are over the .500 mark and on the cusp of the playoffs. Obviously the players have a lot to do with that, but there also must be a fair share of credit given to Licht. He put the mix of players together that is achieving results. That’s a job that isn’t as easy as it looks, balancing the necessary talent with the personalities. Licht had a lot of work to do to get that done, with more to come.

Here, we are going to take a look at Licht’s time in Tampa so far. Specifically, what are the five best moves he has made during his tenure?

We begin the countdown with number five.

5. Jacquizz Rodgers

It’s not always the big move that does the job. Sometimes, it’s the timely one.

Heading into the 2016 season the Bucs felt their running game was a position of strength. Doug Martin had just finished second in the league in rushing, and Charles Sims was the perfect number two man. Admittedly, the depth chart wasn’t large behind them, but up front, the duo was slated to be one of the NFL’s best.

But as we all know, the games are not played on paper, they are played on the field. The top guys had injury problems and frankly, didn’t perform well when they weren’t injured. The Bucs needed help. On September 13th, Licht signed Jacquizz Rodgers, who was a free agent at the time. He wasn’t in anyone’s camp at the time, he was simply a player Licht was familiar with, assisted by Mike Smith who employed Rodgers with the Falcons.

All Rodgers did was come in and lead the team in rushing with 560 yards on just 129 carries. His back to back 100 yard performances were the best the Bucs had to offer on the ground all year long, and were welcome relief to Jameis Winston. Finally he had something going on with the ground game that would take the pressure off of him.

It wouldn’t have happened without a timely signing by Jason Licht.

4. Logan Mankins

The Bucs were abysmal in 2013, ranked 30th in the league in offense. When Licht and Lovie Smith walked into the building, wholesale changes had to be made. They got rid of every offensive lineman from that season, to show that they were starting fresh. It was a new era for the Bucs, and they were going to build the offense from up front.

However, they were looking for a veteran to anchor the group. Up in New England, long-time guard Logan Mankins was being asked to take a pay cut and refused. Well the Patriots machine knows one way to do things, and if you don’t fall into their system, you are gone. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as Mankins was traded to the Bucs for Tim Wright and a fourth round pick in the 2015 draft.

The Bucs got what they bargained for, as Mankins started 31 games over the next two seasons at left guard. His experience was valuable to an up and coming players like Ali Marpet and Donovan Smith. He earned a Pro Bowl invite in 2015, the final season before Mankins retired, showing that Bill Belichick let a guy go that still had something left.

Not too bad for a guy acquired for a mid-round draft pick huh?

3. Jameis Winston

The franchise quarterback. Those are words that every football team wants to hear, usually with “We have our…” in the front. It’s the difference between a team that can win consistently and one that can’t. Ask the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets for any proof you might need on this.

Jason Licht was the holder of a general manager’s dream in 2015. He had the number one pick of the draft and more than one quarterback to choose from. Specifically, the debate was between Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. Who was he going to choose? Winston was known as the more “pro-ready” passer, while Mariota didn’t have any of the character issues that Winston did. It was a tough choice.

We all know the decision that was ultimately made, and Winston has been the perfect face of the franchise. He is working hard on the field and behaving himself off the field. He set rookie records with his arm, and although some of it took place during lost games, he did show the world he can make every throw. His ability to read defenses improves with every snap, and the sky is the limit for him.

If a franchise quarterback is so important, why is he only ranked at number three? He still makes some very curious decisions. The one thing that will keep Winston from going from good to elite is his mind. Can he clear those hurdles and protect the football consistently, like an elite quarterback does? If he can, he will jump up to the top of this list, and be the crowning achievement of Licht’s tenure as the general manager.

2. Kwon Alexander

The 2015 draft class wasn’t just a success because of Winston. The fourth round yielded a pretty good football player in his own right, wouldn’t you agree?

Upon arrival, Kwon Alexander walked into the starting lineup and took it over. He has made the defense his own as the signal caller and simply been dominant. Despite missing four games in 2015 due to a substance abuse issue, he managed 93 tackles, two interceptions, three sacks, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He followed that up last year with 145 tackles, three sacks, an interception (pick-six), seven passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. We all saw how he played against the Falcons in the wake of his brother’s passing. It was nothing short of inspiring.

We need to keep this man in town for a long time.

1. Mike Evans

We go back to some early, vintage Jason Licht for the number one selection. Mike Evans was his first choice in his first draft with the Bucs. He has been nothing short of….well you know how good he has been, the numbers speak for themselves. Instead of babbling about them, here they are:

Games Receiving Rushing Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Rush Yds TD Lng Y/A Y/G A/G YScm RRTD Fmb AV 2014 21 TAM WR 13 15 15 122 68 1051 15.5 12 56 4.5 70.1 55.7% 1051 12 0 7 2015 22 TAM WR 13 15 14 148 74 1206 16.3 3 68 4.9 80.4 50.0% 1206 3 1 10 2016 * 23 TAM WR 13 16 16 173 96 1321 13.8 12 45 6.0 82.6 55.5% 1321 12 0 10 Career 46 45 444 238 3578 15.0 27 68 5.2 77.8

Much of that work has been done with him facing all of the defense’s attention. Being the only viable weapon on the outside will have that effect on a wide receiver. It just makes the work he has done all the more impressive. You know what else? He is only going to get better.

What do you think of the list? Sound off in the comments…

