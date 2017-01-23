Buccaneers: Five Best Defensive Backs of All Time

Who are the five best defensive backs in Buccaneers franchise history?

Vernon Hargreaves was selected by the Buccaneers to be a dominant force in the defensive backfield. The Bucs had difficulty against the pass in 2015, and Jason Licht knew the group needed to be picked up a bit.

Hargreaves had a rough year, and the defense wasn’t much better than it was in the previous year. With over 1,000 yards allowed, “VHII” doesn’t make this list yet.

So who does? Who are the five best defensive backs in team history?

Through Bucs history, the talent on defense has been solid. Even back in the dark days of 1976, there were players like Lee Roy Selmon. The wins have been few, but the talented defensive players have been plenty. We’ve reviewed the top pass rushers in team history, now on to the defensive backs.

Brian Kelly was drafted by the Bucs in the second round of the 1998 draft. The early part of his career was spent in a backup role, but he began to take over in 2001. He started 11 games that year, and then broke out in 2002. The year of the Super Bowl title, Kelly led the league from his left cornerback position with eight interceptions. He also posted multiple interceptions twice that year, including the final game of the year in a shutout over the Bears.

During his career in Tampa, he started 79 out of 130 games, picking off 22 passes. He had one pick six to his credit, 75 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also recorded 387 tackles. He wasn’t known as a dominant force for his career, but here is an interesting side note. The Bucs had the opportunity to trade up in the draft that yielded Calvin Johnson. The catch was that Kelly needed to be part of the deal, and that turned out to be a deal breaker.

They wouldn’t part with Kelly, and that says quite a bit.

4. Aqib Talib

Talib is a player now well-recognized as a member of the Broncos, but he started his career right here in Tampa Bay. He was the 20th overall choice in the 2008 draft, and he made an impact right away. He put up an interception in his second game as a pro, on his way to a four interception rookie season.

In 2009, he showed the world he arrived in an October game against the Redskins. That day he picked off three passes, bringing his ball skills to the forefront. He went on to put up five interceptions that year, and followed it up with six in 2010. In 2011 his interception total dropped to two, but both were returned for touchdowns, leading the leading the league in that category.

Talib was traded in 2012 after a drug suspension, but the numbers are clear. He started 45 out of 58 games over five years in Tampa, and posted 18 interceptions. He is well-deserving of the number four position.

Remember this guy? Abraham was selected in the third round of the 1996 draft, and he too was impressive right from the start. He became a starter almost immediately, and he recorded his first interception in his third game as a pro. His rookie year yielded five interceptions, and year two yielded exactly the same. Ten interceptions in two years to start a career as a cornerback is pretty good, wouldn’t you say?

After an off year in 1998, Abraham went on a tear. Over the next three seasons he posted 20 interceptions, including back to back seven interception seasons in 1999 and 2000. He earned a Pro Bowl appearance following the 2000 season. 2001 was almost as good, as Abraham picked off six passes that year, though he only started five games. Following that year, Abraham moved on to play for the New York Jets to end his career.

In six years in Tampa, Abraham intercepted 31 passes, good for second in franchise history.

2. Ronde Barber

What a player this guy was.

Ronde Barber needs no introduction. He was selected in the third round of the 1997 draft and make his mark on the franchise. After playing only one game in 1997, Barber went on to post at least two interceptions every year until 2009. That’s 11 years in a row, ladies and gentlemen. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, and was named first team All-Pro three times.

His play in the postseason leading up to the Super Bowl was outstanding. He picked off a pass against the 49ers in the divisional playoff round, and he added a sack and a 92 yard pick six against Philadelphia in the title game. Barber was a gamer, and he proved it in the 2002 playoffs.

His 47 interceptions are by far the best in franchise history. He’s also in the top-ten in franchise history with 28 career sacks.

1. John Lynch

Our Hall of Fame finalist takes the top spot. Lynch was selected in the third round of the 1993 draft and will be forever in Bucs fans hearts. He became a full-time starter in 1996 and put up 103 tackles and three interceptions. Lynch posted over 100 tackles on three separate occasions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and named first team All-Pro twice while wearing a Bucs uniform.

He posted 787 tackles over his 11 years in Tampa Bay, and his 23 interceptions are good for sixth in franchise history. Not only was he a great player, he changed how the position of safety was played. It’s a shame he isn’t in Canton already, but we can hope we hear his name announced the night before the Super Bowl.

So how does this look? Here is my interpretation, what do you say, Bucs Fans? Did I get it right or did I miss someone? Sound off in the comments below.

