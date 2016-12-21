Buccaneers at Saints: Wednesday Injury Report
It’s game number two between the Saints and the Buccaneers. Here is the first injury report of the week.
More from The Pewter Plank
- Loss to Cowboys Magnifies Buccaneers’ Limitations5h ago
- Buccaneers: Five Things We Learned on Sunday Night in Dallas12h ago
- Buccaneers Represented, Snubbed In Pro Bowl Announcement18h ago
- Buccaneers: Give Credit Where Credit is Due in Loss to Dallas1 d ago
- Buccaneers Can’t Let Week 15 Loss Define Their Season1 d ago
On to New Orleans we go, Buccaneers fans. It didn’t go how we had hoped on Sunday night, but we are still right in the thick of it. At 8-6 the Bucs sit in seventh place due to a tiebreaker being held by the Green Bay Packers.
Basically, Tampa needs to get back on the winning track and get some help along the way.
First things first, they have to beat the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs beat them the last time they met in early December and are looking to complete the sweep of the season series.
Let’s get to the injuries. The Bucs go first:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Robert Ayers
|91
|DE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate
|Gosder Cherilus
|78
|T
|Groin/Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|Demar Dotson
|69
|T
|Concussion
|Limited Participation
|William Gholston
|92
|DE
|Elbow
|Did Not Participate
|Gerald McCoy
|93
|DT
|Foot
|Full Participation
Unfortunately, Demar Dotson is still in concussion protocol. Did anyone think we would ever be clamoring for him to play? Well, watching Cherilus made us do exactly that. He sat out of practice today which might excite some of you. If Cherilus can’t go, we may see Leonard Wester, who took over for him in the fourth quarter in Dallas, take his place.
Now for the Saints:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Delvin Breaux
|40
|CB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate
|Dannell Ellerbe
|59
|LB
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|John Kuhn
|29
|FB
|Hip
|Did Not Participate
|Craig Robertson
|52
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|Max Unger
|60
|C
|Foot
|Limited Participation
Unger and Kuhn are probably the most influential names on that list, and only one didn’t practice. It seems in the early going that the Saints will have much of their team ready to go on Saturday.
As always, we will track throughout the week.