Buccaneers at Saints: Wednesday Injury Report

It’s game number two between the Saints and the Buccaneers. Here is the first injury report of the week.

On to New Orleans we go, Buccaneers fans. It didn’t go how we had hoped on Sunday night, but we are still right in the thick of it. At 8-6 the Bucs sit in seventh place due to a tiebreaker being held by the Green Bay Packers.

Basically, Tampa needs to get back on the winning track and get some help along the way.

First things first, they have to beat the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs beat them the last time they met in early December and are looking to complete the sweep of the season series.

Let’s get to the injuries. The Bucs go first:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Robert Ayers 91 DE Illness Did Not Participate Gosder Cherilus 78 T Groin/Ankle Did Not Participate Demar Dotson 69 T Concussion Limited Participation William Gholston 92 DE Elbow Did Not Participate Gerald McCoy 93 DT Foot Full Participation

Unfortunately, Demar Dotson is still in concussion protocol. Did anyone think we would ever be clamoring for him to play? Well, watching Cherilus made us do exactly that. He sat out of practice today which might excite some of you. If Cherilus can’t go, we may see Leonard Wester, who took over for him in the fourth quarter in Dallas, take his place.

Now for the Saints:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Delvin Breaux 40 CB Shoulder Did Not Participate Dannell Ellerbe 59 LB Foot Limited Participation John Kuhn 29 FB Hip Did Not Participate Craig Robertson 52 LB Shoulder Limited Participation Max Unger 60 C Foot Limited Participation

Unger and Kuhn are probably the most influential names on that list, and only one didn’t practice. It seems in the early going that the Saints will have much of their team ready to go on Saturday.

As always, we will track throughout the week.

