Buccaneers at Saints: Thursday Injury Report
Time for the second injury report of the week for the second matchup between the Buccaneers and the Saints.
More from The Pewter Plank
If we want to make our dreams of a Buccaneers playoff spot happen, we need to get back on the winning track quickly. They need to win out and get help. The Bucs sit at 8-6, edged out for the final playoff spot by the Packers due to tiebreakers. So, the Bucs need to get to ten wins and hope for some losses.
It starts this Saturday in New Orleans.
Drew Brees was among the Pro Bowl snubs, and Brandin Cooks was not happy about it, calling it “ridiculous”. He and the rest of the Saints offense will be looking to show the world how good they really are on Saturday afternoon in the dome. The Bucs have work to do.
With that, let’s get to the injuries. Our team up first:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Robert Ayers
|91
|DE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate
|Full Participation
|Gosder Cherilus
|78
|T
|Groin/Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Demar Dotson
|69
|T
|Concussion
|Limited Participation
|Did Not Participate
|William Gholston
|92
|DE
|Elbow
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Gerald McCoy
|93
|DT
|Foot
|Full Participation
|Full Participation
Thankfully, Robert Ayers got over his illness and was back at practice. Both Dotson and Cherilus did not practice, and at this rate, Leonard Wester will likely be the guy at right tackle. Dotson is still in concussion protocol.
Let’s move right along to the Saints:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Delvin Breaux
|40
|CB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Dannell Ellerbe
|59
|LB
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|John Kuhn
|29
|FB
|Hip
|Did Not Participate
|Limited Participation
|Craig Robertson
|52
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Max Unger
|60
|C
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
Not a big list. Kuhn got back to work. We shall see if Unger is available to block for Brees and company.
Final report tomorrow as always.