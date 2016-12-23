Buccaneers at Saints: Thursday Injury Report

Time for the second injury report of the week for the second matchup between the Buccaneers and the Saints.

If we want to make our dreams of a Buccaneers playoff spot happen, we need to get back on the winning track quickly. They need to win out and get help. The Bucs sit at 8-6, edged out for the final playoff spot by the Packers due to tiebreakers. So, the Bucs need to get to ten wins and hope for some losses.

It starts this Saturday in New Orleans.

Drew Brees was among the Pro Bowl snubs, and Brandin Cooks was not happy about it, calling it “ridiculous”. He and the rest of the Saints offense will be looking to show the world how good they really are on Saturday afternoon in the dome. The Bucs have work to do.

With that, let’s get to the injuries. Our team up first:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Robert Ayers 91 DE Illness Did Not Participate Full Participation Gosder Cherilus 78 T Groin/Ankle Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Demar Dotson 69 T Concussion Limited Participation Did Not Participate William Gholston 92 DE Elbow Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Gerald McCoy 93 DT Foot Full Participation Full Participation

Thankfully, Robert Ayers got over his illness and was back at practice. Both Dotson and Cherilus did not practice, and at this rate, Leonard Wester will likely be the guy at right tackle. Dotson is still in concussion protocol.

Let’s move right along to the Saints:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Delvin Breaux 40 CB Shoulder Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Dannell Ellerbe 59 LB Foot Limited Participation Limited Participation John Kuhn 29 FB Hip Did Not Participate Limited Participation Craig Robertson 52 LB Shoulder Limited Participation Limited Participation Max Unger 60 C Foot Limited Participation Limited Participation

Not a big list. Kuhn got back to work. We shall see if Unger is available to block for Brees and company.

Final report tomorrow as always.

