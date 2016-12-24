Buccaneers at Saints: Preview, Where to Watch and Listen

With two games to go, the Buccaneers (8-6) are still very much in the playoff picture. Today, they are in New Orleans for a 4:25 kickoff against the division rival Saints (6-8) and we preview the matchup here.

Well, it all comes down to the final two games of the regular season. The Buccaneers are at 8-6 with two games left. They sit one game back of the Falcons for the NFC South lead, and they’re just on the outside of the wild card picture. If they win out, it’ll give them the best chance at making the postseason.

Last Sunday night, Tampa Bay fell just short of yet another upset win, losing 26-20 to the NFC-leading Dallas Cowboys. Jameis Winston had a rough night, completing just 17 of 35 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. His offensive line did him no favors either, as he was sacked four times and hit nine times. The defense did the best it could, but Dallas controlled possession and kept Mike Smith‘s unit on the field for 36 minutes and four seconds.

Last week, the Saints came away with a 48-41 win in Arizona. Drew Brees had a spectacular game. He threw for 389 yards on 37-of-48 passing, connecting with three different receivers for four touchdowns. Tim Hightower found the end zone twice, helping New Orleans bounce back from losses in weeks 13 and 14.

The Bucs are dealing with some injuries on the offensive line this week. Demar Dotson (concussion) remains out, while Gosder Cherilus (groin/ankle) finds himself sidelined this week as well. Additionally, William Gholston (elbow) will sit, and Gerald McCoy (foot) is questionable but expected to play. The only Saints player that is officially ruled out is defensive back Delvin Breaux (shoulder). There are four players that are questionable, including linebacker Craig Robertson (shoulder) and center Max Unger (foot).

The two teams met back in week 14, with the Bucs beating the Saints 16-11 in Tampa. Doug Martin was the only player to find the end zone, while Roberto Aguayo connected on three field goals. The Tampa Bay defense was outstanding, intercepting Brees three times. Overall, the Bucs trail the all-time regular season series 30-19.

Where to Watch

The game was originally scheduled for a 1:00 kick, but ended up being flexed to 4:25. FOX will have the broadcast, with Kenny Albert taking play-by-play duties. Daryl Johnston will be the color analyst, and Laura Okmin will have reports from the sideline.

Where to Listen

In the Tampa Bay area, the game can be heard on 103.5 FM or 620 AM. Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color) and T.J. Rives (sideline) will have the broadcast. For other options around the state of Florida, check here. Fans can also hear the game on Buccaneers.com or the Buccaneers mobile app.

Satellite radio subscribers can hear the Tampa Bay broadcast on Sirius 137. New Orleans’ broadcast will be on Sirius 108.

For some in-game coverage, follow @BaileyJAdams22 on Twitter. For postgame coverage, check back here or follow @ThePewterPlank on Twitter.

