Buccaneers at Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Just two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a big win over the New Orleans Saints at home. In doing so, they established themselves as a real threat to win the NFC South and to make the playoffs. However, a loss last week now has that in a bit of jeopardy. So it’s only fitting that the Buccaneers and Saints would meet once again in Week 16, this time at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Buccaneers defense was phenomenal at home against the vaunted New Orleans offense. They forced turnovers and weren’t burned all day. However, they’ll have to show that effort and more inside the dome where the Saints are even more lethal. That said, Jameis Winston and the Tampa offense need to get back on track and the dome could be just the place to do so.

Meanwhile, the Saints aren’t playing for anything other than pride and the right to say they were a playoff spoiler. However good Drew Brees has been this season, though, it’s been inconsistency that has plagued New Orleans as a whole. Their defense will need to show up on Saturday and their offense will need to find some semblance of balance.

Local markets will have this game broadcast on FOX on Christmas Eve. However, you can stream the game online out of market with DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. To load those streams, log in with a paid subscription either online or through the app.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans, LA

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Tampa has the better overall team coming into this game, without question. However, this is certainly a tricky matchup with the Saints being at home. If the Buccaneers are truly a playoff-caliber team, they’ll have to prove it in the division on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on