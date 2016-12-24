Buccaneers at Saints live stream: How to watch online

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NFC South rivalry game online.

Week 16 will have a full slate of 16 NFL games. Because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, the bulk of the Week 16 slate will be played on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. One of the better games on Saturday has to be a meaningful NFC rivalry game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and the New Orleans Saints (6-8).

Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday afternoon will be at 4:25 p.m. ET. FOX will have the late afternoon telecast. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Tampa Bay enters play at 8-6 on the season and a game back of the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) in the NFC South standings. While the Buccaneers lost on Sunday Night Football to the Dallas Cowboys (12-2) in Week 15, Tampa Bay is still in possession of the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

New Orleans enters play at 6-8 on the season and still somehow alive in the NFC Playoffs race. The Saints will need like an eight-game parlay to get into the NFC Playoffs as the No. 6 seed. Their only shot at getting in is a big win at home versus the Gulf Coast rival Buccaneers.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Saints will be laying three points at home to the visiting Buccaneers. The moneylines are New Orleans -150 and Tampa Bay +130. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 52.5 points.

This is a stay-away game from a betting perspective. New Orleans gets the three-point nod because the Saints are the home team. With both teams in dire need of a Week 16 win, this could go either way. Expect this one to be decided on the final possession.

This article originally appeared on