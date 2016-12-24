Buccaneers at Saints: Highlights, score and recap

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon. Here are all the highlights, the game recap and the final score.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 New Orleans Saints 0

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season falls on Christmas, so most of the games will be moved up to Saturday, Dec. 24. With all but two games having NFL playoff implications, one of the interesting games going on in the early afternoon on Saturday will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and the New Orleans Saints (6-8).

Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

Tampa Bay enters play at 8-6 and as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Either the Buccaneers or the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) will win the NFC South this season. Potentially both could meet for a third time in the 2016 NFC Wild Card Round in a few weeks time.

New Orleans enters play at 6-8 and on its last limbs for NFC playoff contention. The Saints need a ton of help from several teams the rest of the way. For any of that help to matter, the Saints need to help themselves with a big win at home over the division rival Buccaneers.

Three Stars

Jameis Winston: Winston will have to come up big for the Buccaneers offense if Tampa Bay wants to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 17. Look for him to complete 62 percent of his passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Drew Brees: Brees will have to carry the Saints offense on Saturday against a strong Buccaneers defense. Look for him to complete 63 percent of his passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Doug Martin: Martin has to provide the balance to Winston in the ground game for Tampa Bay to be successful on Saturday. Look for him to have 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Highlights

*POSTED LIVE AS THEY HAPPEN*

Next Game

The Buccaneers will have a crucial game in Week 17 at home versus the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 1 will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

The Saints have a tough road game in Week 17 against the arch rival Atlanta Falcons. Kick from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 1 will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

This article originally appeared on