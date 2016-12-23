Buccaneers at Saints: Friday Injury Report
The final injury statuses are here for Saturday’s game between the Buccaneers and the Saints.
It’s not often that we get to watch our Buccaneers on a Saturday. Once in a while it happens due to a break in the college football schedule. This year, we are seeing most of the teams on Saturday, because Sunday is Christmas. We had Thursday Night Football, but the bulk of the schedule is Saturday.
So we are on to New Orleans to complete the season series with our rivals, the Saints. We know how huge this game is if the Bucs have designs on making the playoffs. We have talked about it all week.
So, who’s playing? Who’s not? Let’s take a look at the injuries. As always, we start with the Bucs:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Gosder Cherilus
|78
|T
|Groin/Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Out
|Demar Dotson
|69
|T
|Concussion
|Limited Participation
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Out
|William Gholston
|92
|DE
|Elbow
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Out
|Gerald McCoy
|93
|DT
|Foot
|Full Participation
|Full Participation
|Full Participation
|Questionable
|Robert Ayers
|91
|DE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate
|Full Participation
|Full Participation
|–
So, much to the dismay of some of you, the right tackle position will likely be in the hands of Leonard Wester. At least it won’t be worse that Cherilus played the other night.
Now for the Saints:
|Player
|No.
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Delvin Breaux
|40
|CB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Did Not Participate
|Out
|Dannell Ellerbe
|59
|LB
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Questionable
|John Kuhn
|29
|FB
|Hip
|Did Not Participate
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Questionable
|Craig Robertson
|52
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Questionable
|Max Unger
|60
|C
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Limited Participation
|Questionable
Looks like a healthy Saints team.
It should be a good one down in the Bayou.