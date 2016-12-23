Buccaneers at Saints: Friday Injury Report

The final injury statuses are here for Saturday’s game between the Buccaneers and the Saints.

It’s not often that we get to watch our Buccaneers on a Saturday. Once in a while it happens due to a break in the college football schedule. This year, we are seeing most of the teams on Saturday, because Sunday is Christmas. We had Thursday Night Football, but the bulk of the schedule is Saturday.

So we are on to New Orleans to complete the season series with our rivals, the Saints. We know how huge this game is if the Bucs have designs on making the playoffs. We have talked about it all week.

So, who’s playing? Who’s not? Let’s take a look at the injuries. As always, we start with the Bucs:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Gosder Cherilus 78 T Groin/Ankle Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Out Demar Dotson 69 T Concussion Limited Participation Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Out William Gholston 92 DE Elbow Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Out Gerald McCoy 93 DT Foot Full Participation Full Participation Full Participation Questionable Robert Ayers 91 DE Illness Did Not Participate Full Participation Full Participation –

So, much to the dismay of some of you, the right tackle position will likely be in the hands of Leonard Wester. At least it won’t be worse that Cherilus played the other night.

Now for the Saints:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Delvin Breaux 40 CB Shoulder Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Out Dannell Ellerbe 59 LB Foot Limited Participation Limited Participation Limited Participation Questionable John Kuhn 29 FB Hip Did Not Participate Limited Participation Limited Participation Questionable Craig Robertson 52 LB Shoulder Limited Participation Limited Participation Limited Participation Questionable Max Unger 60 C Foot Limited Participation Limited Participation Limited Participation Questionable

Looks like a healthy Saints team.

It should be a good one down in the Bayou.

