Buccaneers aim to sweep Saints, stay in playoff hunt

TAMPA BAY (8-6) at NEW ORLEANS (6-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Saints by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tampa Bay 9-5, New Orleans 9-5

SERIES RECORD – Saints lead 30-19

LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Saints 16-11, Dec. 11

LAST WEEK – Buccaneers lost to Cowboys 26-20; Saints beat Cardinals 48-41

AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 14, Saints No. 22

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (21), PASS (16)

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (24), PASS (20)

SAINTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (17), PASS (1)

SAINTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (13), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bucs are trying to reach nine victories in season for first time since going 10-6 in 2010. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston has 948 fewer yards passing, nine fewer TDs and one more interception than Saints QB Drew Brees, but his team leads Saints by two games. … Tampa Bay’s 26 takeaways tied for third in NFL, but Buccaneers are only plus-3 in turnover differential. … RB Doug Martin has TD in past two games vs. New Orleans. … WR Mike Evans’ 10 TDs receiving tied for second in NFC and 84 receptions rank third in NFC. … Cameron Brate’s 7 TD catches tied for NFL lead among TEs. … DT Gerald McCoy has two sacks, forced fumble in past three division games. … McCoy has 33+ sacks since 2013, most by NFL DT. … DE Robert Ayers has 4+ sacks, forced fumble in past six. … LB Lavonte David had sack last week. … LB Kwon Alexander had 21 tackles last week, most by player in game this season. … Saints need to win last two to avoid third straight losing season. … Brees passed for 389 yards, four TDs last week. … Brees had three interceptions, no TDs in previous game vs. Buccaneers. … In past 10 at home vs. Tampa Bay, Brees has 2,719 yards passing with 21 TDs and seven interceptions. … Brees leads NFL with 4,559 yards passing and 34 TDs. … RB Tim Hightower had two TDs rushing last week. … WR Brandin Cooks has 11 TD catches in past 11 at home. … Cooks had career-high 186 yards receiving, two TDs last week. … WR Michael Thomas leads NFL rookies in receptions (76), yards receiving (883) and TD catches (8). … DE Cameron Jordan has three sacks in past four vs. Tampa Bay. … Rookie DT Sheldon Rankins has three sacks, forced fumble in three home games. … Rookie S Von Bell has 16 tackles, forced fumble and pass defended in past two. … Fantasy Tip: Evans, who only had four catches for 42 yards against New Orleans two weeks ago, should be eager to avoid second low-production game against same team in same season.

