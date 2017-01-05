Buccaneers’ 2017 Schedule Presents Big Opportunities

The Buccaneers’ successful 2016 may be over, but now we look ahead to what we know about the 2017 schedule. One of the biggest impressions? There will be plenty of opportunities for Tampa Bay to come away with some statement wins.

In 2016, the Buccaneers surprised some people, finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2010. On their way to a 9-7 record, they picked up some quality, signature wins. They beat the Chiefs on the road one week before upsetting the Seahawks at home, showing the rest of the league that they were on the rise. Tampa Bay ultimately missed the playoffs, but still showed that the future will be filled with more success.

The 2017 schedule has multiple opportunities for big-time wins. Although the order isn’t set, the Bucs’ opponents are already known. At home, they’ll see the Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Saints and Giants. On the road, they’ll have the Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Saints and Cardinals.

At first glance, it’s obvious that Tampa Bay has some massive opportunities to announce its presence in 2017. If Dirk Koetter wants to get his team in serious contention, he’ll have a couple of chances to beat perennial contenders. Tom Brady and the Patriots will come to town, as will two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning and the Giants. Those are two big chances for the Bucs right there.

Of course, there will always be the opportunities to prove divisional dominance for Tampa Bay. 2016 was a good year for the Bucs in division play, as they went 4-2. But if they can improve upon that in 2017, the NFC South crown could be theirs.

By their nature, road games present challenges. Tampa Bay’s opponents on the road will certainly make things even tougher. Facing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field will be a humongous test. But if the Bucs can pull off a win, what will that say about them? There’s a big opportunity there, as well as in Minnesota.

2017 also holds a chance for redemption. This past season, Tampa Bay was destroyed in Arizona by a score of 40-7. Koetter and company return to the same stadium this fall with a chance to right the wrongs from that showing.

And finally, there’s a shot for the Bucs to prove themselves as the top team in the state. The Dolphins finished one game above them in terms of record this past year, but Tampa Bay can show Florida dominance when it heads to Miami next season.

Which game do you most want to see the Bucs win in 2017? Have your voice heard in the comments or on social media.

