Buccaneers’ 2017 7-Round Mock Draft: 2.0

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and the front office are hard at work to find the right talents that this team needs in this upcoming draft. So where do they look?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting on the cusp of greatness, and need to win in both the draft and free agency this off-season. Head Coach Dirk Koetter lead his team to a 9-7 record, which is something to be very proud of.

For a team with little to no skill on the offense side of the ball, Koetter squeezed every ounce of talent out of his team for a successful season. So where does the team turn to in the draft?

There has been much talk of acquiring weapons for Jameis Winston this off-season, to help the young franchise quarterback reach his full potential. So does that mean they will focus their efforts on the offensive side of the ball… or will they draft for depth on the defensive side of the ball?

Either way the Bucs look, there are plenty of holes to fill along with positions that require competition and depth.. Now, here is the Pewter Plank’s second and updated mock draft for your Bucs. Starting with the first round.

OJ Howard – TE – Alabama

The Bucs currently sit at 19th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft which really is a great spot. Now although much of the best talents are taken in the first ten picks, some seem to slip through. The Bucs select OJ Howard out of Alabama here for many reasons.

First and foremost, Howard is the best tight end product to come out of the draft for quite some time. Howard brings both a great dimension of blocking and receiving that puts him at the top of his position for this year’s draft class. Howard’s size, speed, hands, and vision after the catch would and will terrorize opponents throughout his career.

The Bucs go best player available here, and it would be a great thing if Howard even makes it this far. I personally have Howard as a top ten talent coming out of this draft class, but a tight end simply does not go in the first ten picks. Many teams will look to fill other needs here before they would consider Howard although he is the ideal tight end.

Many fans will disagree with this pick due to the needs on the offensive line and wide receiver position, but Howard would be the best pass catcher left. Both Mike Williams and Corey Davis have an unlikely chance making it to the Bucs selection, which brings up the argument for John Ross. John Ross is a great talent for this year’s class, but I do not have him being selected in the first round.

Howard can both split out, and also edge block with ease. His presence would help struggling tackles where Cameron Brate frankly can not. A dual tight end offense like this would strike fear into opposing defenses. Howard is the first of the weapons for Winston listed in this mock draft.

Marcus Maye – Safety – Florida

As for the second round selection, the Bucs answer the need at safety. Marcus Maye is a safety out of Florida to keep your eye on. Maye unfortunately missed the end of his senior year due to a broken arm, but before the injury was showing signs of a great NFL talent.

Maye is a type of safety that could play both at the back end of the defense, and also in the box. I consider Maye one of the best all around safety products out of this year’s class. Not only does he possess a big hit ability, but his pursuit from sideline to sideline is fantastic.

His run game presence is exactly what you need in a safety and he does just as well in the pass. Maye is credited with a breakup or interception on more than 21 percent of his snaps as starter. As a second round pick, may could easily find his way into the starting lineup early in his career at either safety position and his draft selection here fills the lack of talent on the roster at those positions.

Keith Tandy and Bradley McDougald are both expected to return next season, and adding Maye would only benefit the group with competition. As for which starter he could replace is yet to be known, but adding another piece from one of the most talent defensive back schools in the nation would be great.

Another local Florida boy and Gator prodigy could help improve this defense in the long run.

Cooper Kupp – WR – Eastern Washington

The third round selection for the Tampa Bay Bucs is… Cooper Kupp, wide receiver Eastern Washington. Kupp has been flying up draft boards after his impressive outing at the Senior Bowl. Now although Kupp did not have a big game for the North, his work in practice really impressed scouts. The Bucs’ community has endlessly preached for more weapons in Dirk Koetter’s offense, and here is their chance.

Kupp is a slot receiver who can also be a deep ball threat out wide. His hands and route running ability are what stick out the most on tape. Kupp has dominated in the Big Sky Conference, and based upon last week in Mobile, he has no issues against better competition.

So, what about Adam Humphries… is he not our slot man? Humphries job is safe, but Kupp adds another dimension that could be useful. Kupp can use his bigger body to essentially box out defenders, or even out jump opponents, where Humphries just can not.

Kupp has been on the Bucs’ radar, and if he falls into their lap they will be able to pull the trigger. Do not rule out a trade up for Kupp, as general manager Licht always seems to have some moves up his sleeve.

The 44th overall ranked prospect by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah would be an absolute steal here in the third.

KD Cannon – WR – Baylor

In the fourth round the Bucs have another opportunity to provide weapons for Jameis Winston. KD Cannon out of Baylor is an explosive play-maker with game breaking speed. This is the type of receiver that is exactly what head coach Dirk Koetter has been waiting for.

Koetter’s need for speed may influence Licht to do some extensive look into this prospect. Cannon is a tall and lengthy speedster that could open up the field for this offensive. Winston has had issues in the past of overthrowing the long ball, until now.

With the selection of Cannon, it gives the Bucs a receiver that you just can not overthrow. The ball tracking and home-run ability in this prospect is something that will make teams want to pull the trigger early.

Currently Cannon is sitting on a mid-round range, but expect an impressive combine where his stock could rise. If the Bucs are able to provide Winston with pass catchers such as Howard, Kupp, and Cannon all in the same draft, you can already consider this offense ready to sky rocket.

Now although this is a run first type of team, passing up on receivers such as these when your current position group is one of the worst in the league is not something you can do.

Double-dipping at receiver this draft could ultimately help Winston inch closer to the next NFC South MVP quarterback of this league.

Tarell Basham – DE – Ohio

In the fifth round, the Bucs look to add to their defensive line. Now with defensive coordinator Mike Smith returning, it would be wise to give him some depth on his defense. Tarell Basham is a high motor athlete who some teams will fall in love with and he is someone who fits the mold of what general manager Jason Licht looks for.

Basham is a little bit underweight, but is another guy that the Bucs could groom into a full-time starter. His physical play during his college career is what landed him a spot on the Senior Bowl roster and during the week he made the most of it.

One thing is true, the Bucs have already talked to Basham so it already proves a tale of interest. Whether that is taken lightly or not, this defensive end already fits the mold of what you want a later talent to be.

His relentless type play will help his draft stock, but whether he is able to climb to earlier rounds will depend on the teams that consider him. Basham would provide another dual threat defensive end to team, and someone who could learn much under the guidance of the similar Robert Ayers. Jr.

Jamal Williams – RB – Brigham Young

With the Bucs’ sixth round selection they fill the sudden need for depth at the running back position. With the issues surrounding Doug Martin, the Bucs may look for another back to help their run first offense which struggled mightily in 2016. Jamaal Williams out of Brigham Young University has shown proof he has the ability to be a bell cow back in the NFL.

Williams is a big bodied back who has a lot of potential. Williams has shown great acceleration and vision for a back, with it showing in his 2016 campaign where he averaged 5.7 yards per carry. This running back may not look like your stereotypical Dirk Koetter back due to his limited work in the pass game and suspect blocking ability, but he has great value in the later rounds.

When the Bucs signed Jacquizz Rodgers off the streets, it was evident that his patience for the holes to develop was exactly what was missing in this offense. William’s shows patience when he is handed the rock and drafting him gives the Bucs someone they can groom and split carries with.

A three-headed machine of Rodgers, Charles Sims III, and Jamaal Williams may be an offer this team could jump at.

Ezra Robinson – CB – Tennessee State

In the seventh and final round of the 2017 draft for your Bucs, they look to more depth to the corner back position. Ezra Robinson out of the small school of Tennessee State is someone who fits the mold of what defensive coordinator Mike Smith wants his corners to be like.

5’11” 185 pounds of play making ability. Here is another local Florida prospect for the local team. Originally Robinson enrolled at Michigan State, and spent two years as a Spartan. Due to issues in playing time, Robinson transferred to Tennessee State which wound up as the right move.

The First-Team All-Ohio-Valley Conference player had a great senior year, and wound up with an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Robinson’s showing in Mobile will definitely put his name on team’s radars, but whether or not he fits their schemes is yet to be seen. Robinson does posses an aggressive play style and that may speak to general managers.

Robinson is not a year one starter, but he does show potential. As seventh round selection, the odds are already against any prospect selected but a gamble on Robinson would be well worth it. Brent Grimes is no young pup, and this position will need be addressed this off-season. Adding depth for the 2017 campaign is the right move.

