Bryce Petty to start for Jets vs Patriots in Week 16

After taking a punishing hit last weekend, Bryce Petty will be back under center for the New York Jets

Last weekend, New York Jets quarterback was knocked out of the loss against the Miami Dolphins –almost literally– after taking a punishing hit. From there, some were uncertain whether or not we would see the second-year signal-caller from Baylor under center this coming weekend when the Jets take on the Patriots.

We now have an answer to that question. It was announced on Wednesday that, after good showings on the practice field, Petty will be starting for the Jets as they take on the defending eight-time AFC East champions.

Bryce Petty will start at QB for Jets this week vs Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2016



It really is almost a miracle that Petty is able to get back on the field this soon, as he was sandwiched by two of the hardest hitters in the NFL in Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh, both of whom came unblocked and with vicious intentions. When the final diagnosis came in, he was diagnosed with just a chest bruise.

Even Petty alluded to the notion of just how lucky he is.

“I mean, shoot, I had two of probably the strongest dudes I’ve ever been around hit me at the same time,” Petty said Tuesday via Boston.com. “But that’s football. I try not to watch it too much.”

Before leaving the game against the Dolphins last Saturday night, Petty was 20-of-36 for 235 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. In five games of action this season, he’s thrown for 809 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, the Jets, who are having an abysmal season, can hopefully get Petty going for the last two games so head coach Todd Bowles can get a better idea of his quarterback situation for next season.

