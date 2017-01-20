Bryan Walters Vigorous NFL Journey Can Teach a Lesson to the Promising Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to look no further than their current roster for proof that perseverance can give them success in the NFL.

All throughout his NFL career, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Bryan Walters has been overlooked time after time. Walter’s attended Cornell University, an Ivy League school that isn’t well known for producing NFL products. As a matter in fact, Walters is only one of five players from Cornell to make it to the NFL in the last 20 years, and only one of two players that is still on an active NFL roster.

Walters eventually went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft. Shortly after the draft, he was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent, only to be cut from the team three months later.

Luck seemed to come his way when the San Diego Chargers signed him back to the team as a practice squad member. He spent a year on the Chargers practice squad only to be released once again in March 2012.

After a brief three-month stint with the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings decided to part ways with the young wide receiver. Walters was later picked up by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. Walters spent much of his time in Seattle being constantly promoted, cut, and re-signed. He was cut a total of three times, but in the end came out with two Super Bowl appearances and one ring.

When Walters entered free agency in 2015, he chose to continue his NFL career in Jacksonville. With a promising off-season and an impressive preseason touchdown behind him, Walters made the Jaguars 53-man roster.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Walters has totaled 56 receptions for 599 yards. What is most impressive is that Walters did all of that as a backup. His most impressive career performance was in the season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the game with eight receptions for 84 yards. Walters’ game against the Colts showed that he can have a promising future. His route running ability as well as his quickness as a slot receiver proves that he can still be a valuable part of the offense. With his low salary and proven talent, re-signing Walters would be a smart move. With constant injuries happening all throughout the season, roster depth is always a good thing to have.

The most impressive thing about Bryan Walters however is not his gameplay, but his persistence. Despite going undrafted and being cut 11 times in his NFL career, Walters is still on an NFL roster, which is something countless people who were drafted above him cannot say.

Facing rejection throughout most of his NFL career, Walters continued to fight and jump from one opportunity to the next, refusing to give up. Bryan Walters’ NFL journey proves that with the proper willpower and determination, the Jacksonville Jaguars as well can overcome adversity and achieve success in the NFL. Like Walters, if the Jaguars continue to fight despite the failures, they too can achieve the success in this league that they have been forever searching for.

