Report: Browns considering Garrett, Trubisky with No. 1 pick

The Cleveland Browns still have not made a decision about who they will select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft later this month, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The draft will take place at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 27–29.

According to the report, Cleveland has appeared to narrow the choice between Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina.

Garrett has been at the top of most mock drafts since the end of the college season and solidified his standing with an impressive performance at the NFL scouting combine.

Trubisky, who only started 13 games during his college career, has worked out for the San Francisco 49ers, who own the No. 2 pick.

– Scooby Axson

