The Cleveland Browns avoided making the wrong kind of history in 2016, but the team’s ownership still felt the need to apologize to its fan base.

In a letter sent to season-ticket holders, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they are “sorry that our results have not been better” following the team’s worst campaign since joining the NFL in 1950.

Browns sent an email to season-ticket holders apologizing for their awful season. pic.twitter.com/ezdHl0gaSl — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) January 3, 2017

The Browns picked up their first win of the season in Week 15, topping the Chargers to avoid joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to go 0-16.

Despite the apology, Jimmy Haslam has shown support for head coach Hue Jackson and upper management, saying he would not make any coaching or front-office changes.

The Browns’ awful 2016 earned them the top pick in April’s draft, a glimmer of hope for a franchise that has gone 19-54 since the Haslams took over ownership in 2012.