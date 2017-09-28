Browns rookie Garrett could practice, play this week

CLEVELAND (AP) Myles Garrett appears ready to move away from the stationary bike.

Cleveland’s rookie defensive end is expected to practice later this week, and it’s possible the No. 1 overall draft pick will make his regular-season debut on Sunday against Cincinnati.

”He’s close,” coach Hue Jackson said. ”There’s a chance he’ll practice this week before the week’s out, so we’ll see where we are after that.”

Garrett has missed the Browns’ first three games with a right high ankle sprain suffered in the days before the season opener. He was on the side riding a bike alongside some other injured teammates on Wednesday as the Browns began preparations for the Bengals.

Jackson said the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has made more progress and indicated he could make his long-awaited debut in this week’s home game against the winless Bengals. Cleveland might use him exclusively in pass-rush situations.

”If he is able to play, we might not play him the whole game,” Jackson said. ”So we’ll see how that unfolds if he’s able to go. We’ll find out more as we go through the week.”

Garrett hurt his ankle when a teammate fell on his ankle during practice on Sept. 6. At the time, the Browns estimated he would be sidelined from 4 to 6 weeks. The 21-year-old, who last played in an exhibition on Aug. 26, has progressed quickly and began running last week.

The Browns (0-3) have missed Garrett’s pass-rushing skills in their losses to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. Cleveland only has six sacks in three games.

Garrett did not speak with reporters following the club’s morning walk-through.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is eager to see what his teammate will do once he’s healthy and on the field.

”Can’t wait,” Kizer said. ”I have seen him since rookie minicamp and OTAs. He is a freak of an athlete and I can’t wait for him to come out and make some plays for us.”

Garrett was impressive in training camp and the exhibition season, and Kizer said his teammate is ready to showcase his skills.

”Yeah, he can’t wait,” Kizer said. ”He has been working his butt off and getting back out on the field. I am excited to see him when that time comes.”

