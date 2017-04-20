Browns release offensive lineman Alvin Bailey, 2 others

CLEVELAND (AP) Offensive lineman Alvin Bailey has been released by the Cleveland Browns after one season.

Bailey made five starts – two at right guard, three at left guard – and appeared in 14 games for Cleveland last season. He also served a two-game NFL suspension following his arrest and conviction for operating a motor vehicle impaired in September.

Bailey signed as a free agent with Cleveland before last season after spending three years with Seattle. He started for the Seahawks in the Super Bowl in 2014.

The team also waived defensive backs Tracy Howard and Trae Elston.

Howard played in 15 games, mostly on special teams, and made three starts at free safety after being signed as an undrafted rookie from the University of Miami.

Elston was inactive for two games and spent the final two weeks of the 2016 season on the Browns’ practice squad.

