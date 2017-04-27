Browns players congratulate Myles Garrett on No. 1 selection

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M with the first pick in this year's NFL draft. 

Garrett had been the consensus No. 1 prospect in this draft class for months. Future teammates in Cleveland expressed their excitement on Twitter.

Over three seasons at Texas A&M, Garrett averaged 15.7 tackles for loss and 10.3 sacks per year.

