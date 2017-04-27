Browns players congratulate Myles Garrett on No. 1 selection

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M with the first pick in this year's NFL draft.

Garrett had been the consensus No. 1 prospect in this draft class for months. Future teammates in Cleveland expressed their excitement on Twitter.

Here are some of the social media reactions:





Welcome to the dawg pound bro! @MylesLGarrett — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) April 28, 2017





Welcome to the @Browns @MylesLGarrett #DawgPound Texas boys representin in the CLE — Derrick Kindred (@ddkjr26) April 28, 2017

Welcome to the land Myles Garrett! — Nate Orchard (@nateorchard44) April 28, 2017





Yessssss!!!!! Welcome big fella!!! — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 28, 2017





Over three seasons at Texas A&M, Garrett averaged 15.7 tackles for loss and 10.3 sacks per year.

